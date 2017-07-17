Hungry Girl: This Caprese Ricotta Toast Gives Avocado Toast a Run for Its Money

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Don’t get me wrong — I love avocado toast. But avocado isn’t the only thing you can spread on toasty bread! Remember bruschetta? I’ve given it a new twist! Bonus: No risk of slicing into a past-ripe avocado.

Caprese Ricotta Toast

1 slice whole-grain bread with 60 to 80 calories per slice

3 tbsp. light/low-fat ricotta cheese

⅛ tsp. chopped garlic

Dash Italian seasoning

Dash each salt and black pepper

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

1½ tsp. chopped fresh basil

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1. Toast bread.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine ricotta, garlic, and seasonings. Mix well.

3. Spread toast with ricotta mixture. Top with tomatoes and basil, and drizzle with vinegar.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: 126 calories, 3g total fat (1g sat fat), 326mg sodium, 19g carbs, 3.5g fiber, 6g sugars, 7.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!