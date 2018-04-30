Hungry Girl: Turn Canned Soup Into a Restaurant-Worthy Meal

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

We all have a few favorite foods that, when we see them on a menu, we know that’s what we’re ordering. That’s how I feel about cioppino! The zesty tomato broth, the heaps of delicious, fresh seafood—I love it!

Since I can’t always go out for cioppino or make it from scratch, I came up with an easy method to make a potful in minutes. The most important ingredient: your favorite canned tomato soup!

Lean-O Cioppino

Serves 4

Two 15-oz. cans reduced-sodium creamy tomato soup with 4g fat or less per serving

One 10-oz. can whole baby clams, drained

6 oz. (about 30) cooked ready-to-eat medium-small shrimp

¼ tsp. dried oregano

2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil

Optional ingredient: Salt and black pepper, to taste

Optional garnish: fresh basil leaves

1. Add soup to a pot sprayed with nonstick spray, and bring to medium heat.

2. Add clams, shrimp, oregano, and basil. Cook and stir until hot, about 2 minutes.

Nutritional Information: ¼th of recipe (1 heaping cup): 185 calories, 3.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 885mg sodium, 20g carbs, 2g fiber, 13g sugars, 19g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!