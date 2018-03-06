Hungry Girl: Pizza for Breakfast Is Possible with This Protein-Packed Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Rolling out of bed and grabbing a slice of cold pizza from the fridge might sound appealing, but it’s not a great way to start the day. This easy recipe, on the other hand, is packed with protein—a much smarter way to get a morning pizza fix.

Breakfast Pizza Mexicali

Serves 1

1 oz. soy chorizo (like the kind by El Burrito, Melissa’s, or Frieda’s)

½ cup egg whites (about 4 large eggs’ worth) or fat-free liquid egg substitute

¼ cup salsa with 90mg sodium or less per serving

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese

Optional garnish: fresh cilantro

1. Bring a small skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook and crumble soy chorizo until hot, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Remove skillet from heat; clean, if needed. Re-spray and return to medium heat. Add egg whites/substitute and let coat the skillet bottom. Cover and cook for 2 minutes, or until solid enough to flip.

3. Carefully flip egg “crust.” Top with salsa, cheese, and chorizo, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Cover and cook for 1 minute, or until crust is fully cooked and cheese has melted.

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: 218 calories, 8.5g total fat (3.5g sat fat), 845mg sodium, 9.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 4g sugars, 24g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!