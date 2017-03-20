Hungry Girl: My Blueberry Cobbler Smoothie Tastes Just Like the Dessert

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more

I love a good smoothie, but I’m not a fan of the high-calorie price tag that comes with many of these blended beverages! In general, I prefer to chew my calories. So if I’m going to drink a smoothie, I expect a lot: delicious flavor, a low calorie count, and filling protein. Time to DIY! How else could I possibly sip on a frozen beverage that tastes like blueberry cobbler for less than 180 calories?

Sippable Blueberry Cobbler

1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

¾ cup frozen blueberries (no sugar added)

¼ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. old-fashioned oats

2 packets no-calorie sweetener

1 tsp. lemon juice

¼ tsp. cinnamon

⅛ tsp. nutmeg

⅛ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup crushed ice (about 3 ice cubes)

1. Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.

Serves: 1

Active time: 5 minutes

Nutritional information (about 18 oz.): 178 calories, 4g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 203mg sodium, 28g carbs, 5g fiber, 13g sugars, 8.5g protein

