Hungry Girl: Celebrate the End of Summer with This Avocado Citrus Salad

When you take the time to pamper yourself, you feel refreshed all around. But what if you could get that feeling from a salad?

Call me nuts, but this is how I feel after indulging in my new favorite bowl of goodies and greens. It was inspired by a dish I love that’s served at some Los Angeles restaurants. It’s full of fresh veggies, citrus fruit, healthy fats (hey there, avocado!), lean protein, and tons of flavor.

Not only will it satisfy your hunger, it’ll leave you feeling supercharged and ready to face the rest of your week. Consider this recipe your new happy place.

Avo-Citrus Power Salad

One 4-oz. raw boneless skinless chicken breast cutlet

Dash each salt and black pepper

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce

⅓ cup chopped grapefruit (seeds removed)

1 oz. (about 2 tbsp.) chopped avocado

¼ oz. (about 1 tbsp.) chopped unsalted roasted cashews

2 tbsp. chopped scallions

2 tbsp. low-fat sesame ginger dressing

1. Pound chicken to an even thickness. Season with salt and pepper. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook chicken for about 4 minutes per side, until cooked through.

2. Meanwhile, place lettuce on a large plate or in a large bowl. Top with grapefruit.

3. Roughly chop chicken, and add to the plate/bowl.

4. Top with all remaining ingredients except dressing.

5. Drizzle with dressing, or serve it on the side.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Nutritional Information: 308 calories, 12g total fat (2g sat fat), 553mg sodium, 21g carbs, 6g fiber, 12g sugars, 29.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!