Hungry Girl: Treat Yourself By Whipping Up Apple Pie Waffles at Home

There’s a reason that weekend brunches are so popular: We want to cut loose from our usual (boring) breakfast routine and enjoy indulgent morning meals we’re not likely to make on weekdays. This includes dishes like made-from-scratch waffles with decadent toppings.

If I can eat a healthy restaurant-quality breakfast at home, I’m willing to roll up my sleeves and cook, especially if it means I can stay in my pajamas! These waffles have juicy apple bits cooked right into the batter, and they’re finished with a sweet and creamy topping. It’s apple pie à la mode, but breakfast appropriate! Skip the overpriced brunch spots, and make this dish instead.

OMG Apple Pie Waffles

Serves 4

Topping

¾ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

½ cup natural light whipped topping

1 packet natural no-calorie sweetener

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. vanilla extract

⅛ tsp. nutmeg

Dash salt

Waffles

¾ cup (about 6 large) egg whites

2 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

1 cup whole-wheat flour

¾ cup cups peeled and finely chopped Fuji or Gala apples, or more for topping

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

3 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

1. In a medium bowl, mix topping ingredients until smooth and uniform. Cover and refrigerate.

2. Place egg whites in a medium bowl. With an electric mixer set to medium speed, beat until fluffy, 1 – 2 minutes.

3. In a large microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter for 25 seconds, or until melted. Add remaining waffle ingredients (except whipped egg whites) and ¾ cup water. Whisk until smooth and uniform.

4. Gently but thoroughly fold egg whites into batter. Stir until just mixed and uniform.

5. Spray a standard round waffle maker with nonstick spray, and set heat to medium. Once hot, pour ¼th of the batter (about ¾ cup) into the center of the waffle maker. Close and cook for 4 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

6. Transfer waffle to a plate. Repeat to make 3 more waffles, re-spraying between waffles if needed.

7. Just before serving, top each waffle with 1/4th of the topping (about ¼ cup).

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1 waffle with about ¼ cup of topping: 239 calories, 4.5g total fat (2g sat fat), 591mg sodium, 35g carbs, 5g fiber, 7.5g sugars, 13.5g protein

