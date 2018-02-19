Hungry Girl: How to Make a Cosmopolitan with Just 100 Calories

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

It was almost 20 years ago that Sex and the City popularized the Cosmo. (Go ahead and take a minute to accept that 1998 was two decades ago!) And while the trend has waned, that doesn’t make the drink any less delicious. Amazing flavor never goes out of style!

But since the traditional recipe contains a fair amount of sugar and calories, I’ve got a swap that clocks in at just 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar. Invite your pals over, and raise a glass.

Kickin’ Cranberry Cosmo

Serves 1

5 oz. diet cranberry juice drink

1½ oz. vodka

1 tsp. lime juice

Optional garnish: lime slice

1. In a shaker filled with ice, combine juice drink, vodka, and lime juice.

2. Shake well. Strain into a large martini glass.

Nutritional Information: (about 7 oz.) 100 calories, 0g total fat (0g sat fat), 32mg sodium, 2g carbs, 0g fiber, 1g sugars, 0g protein

