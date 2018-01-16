Hugh Jackman's New Year's 'Detox' Is Not Going So Well

Even famously-chiseled Wolverine Hugh Jackman cheats on his diet—and he has zero shame in telling his fans.

Though it’s unclear what the actor’s original New Year’s detox plan exactly entailed, he seems to have began the year with some sort of healthy eating regimen in mind.

On the first day of January in Sydney, he headed to Speedos Cafe for a veggie-based meal, ordering the “green machine” smoothie—loaded with spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, apple juice, goji berries, and chia seeds. Good going Jackman!

Then later that week, things got a little rocky, with the Greatest Showman actor posted a shot of his truffle pizza to Instagram. “So, that lasted all of 4 days!” he joked, adding the hashtag “#detoxfail”—and we can’t blame him…our mouths are watering just by the sight of it.

After receiving a nomination for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, the star had plenty of reason to celebrate. But a big night often calls for comfort food the next day—obviously of the greasy variety.

“Morning after…. the Globes,” he posted while digging into fast food, admitting his diet slip-up again with the hashtag “DetoxFail”.

Next up, Jackman enjoyed a perfectly-chilled martini with a twist to celebrate the weekend.

Weekend.

Finally, the actor took his carb cravings to France where he snapped a shot of another pizza on Monday. This time, he posed with the cheesy meal, looking ready to dig in.

Bonjour, Paris! #WhatDetox?

“Bonjour, Paris! #WhatDetox?” he captioned.

It’s clear his food resolutions only apply when there’s no pizza or fast food on the menu, and we can’t imagine a better a diet.