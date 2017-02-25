Hugh Jackman Breaks His ‘Wolverine Diet’ in the Most Epic Way with Help from Mario Batali

Stand back, Hugh Jackman is off his diet.

For the past 17 years, the actor has kept to a strict regimen to stay in shape for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men series. But now that the final installment, Logan, hits theaters next week, Jackman is ready to binge. Luckily, he had Jimmy Fallon to help him do it during his appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday.

“The good news of not doing this is you don’t have to keep that Wolverine diet because every time you were here you were eating some boiled chicken and broccoli. That’s all you ate,” says Fallon. “But now you can go ham.”

Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 24, 2017 at 4:43pm PST

“It’s just so good, you have no idea,” adds Jackman. “I mean look, it’s not like I never had a cheat meal cause I did, but for 17 years I’ve kind of known, look next year you got to get into shape. That kind of put a little bit of a damper on things. So, yeah, the wheels are off, get ready.”

After winning a hysterical game of the “Whisper Challenge”, Fallon surprised Jackman with a giant bowl of spaghetti and red wine, hand-delivered by Mario Batali.

“That is the greatest fricken’ thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” says Jackman, who decided to end the X-Men series after some advice from Jerry Seinfeld.

The three cheers their vino glasses after Fallon hand-fed Jackman his first delicious bite of carbs: “You earned it,” he says.