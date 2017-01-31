Is Avocado Toast Over? Hugh Jackman Weighs In on the Debate

Avocado toast—long-hailed as the pinnacle of excellence in the realm of Instagrammable brunches—has enjoyed a longevity most food trends could only dream of having. But is its moment finally coming to an end? If you ask Hugh Jackman, the answer is no.

While many have been signaling the demise of the dish’s cool factor in recent months due to collective fatigue, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to debunk these rumors. “Whomever said that avocado toast is passé – hasn’t tried THIS version,” he captioned the photo, adding, “This has been my personal opinion service announcement! Good morning.”

Whomever said that avocado toast is passé – hasn't tried THIS version. This has been my personal opinion service announcement! Good morning. A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:07am PST

The variation Jackman is boasting about does look solid, to be fair: nice thick-cut whole grain toast, a healthy amount of avocado that hasn’t been pureed into oblivion, slivered almonds, roasted tomatoes and pomegranate seeds—all crowned with a beautifully poached egg. Excessive? One could make the argument, but likely delicious regardless.

Indeed, this is not the first time the Logan star has shown that his breakfast game is on point, as exhibited by the rest of his Instagram feed.

Now this is how we celebrate day 2 on the promo tour. @Grangerandco best ricotta pancakes ever! @ChappieTheMovie A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 20, 2015 at 5:33am PST

Birthday breakfast calories don't count!!!! I read that somewhere so … it's definitely true! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Oct 12, 2016 at 8:43am PDT

S'MORE PANCAKES. I am in!!! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Aug 30, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

He’s even lamented the idea of having a green smoothie for breakfast, an ever-relatable struggle.

THIS is breakfast!?! A photo posted by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:28am PST

Between this and his very firm grasp on the concept of cheat meals, we’re inclined to trust his expertise on the matter — and allow avocado toast to remain in our hearts (and social media feeds) indefinitely.