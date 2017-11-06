After allegedly robbing a hot dog stand in Chicago’s South Side neighborhood, a 19-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to multiple reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that in court Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti claimed that Terrion Pouncy held up Maxwell Street Express at gunpoint on Tuesday and demanded money from the stand’s two employees.

Antoinietti went on to claim that after the employees handed over the cash from the register and their wallets, while Pouncy was tucking the gun into his waistband, he accidentally shot himself in the groin.

PEOPLE’s request for comment from the Cook County State’s Attorney and the Leighton Criminal Courthouse were not immediately answered.

Pouncy attempted to flee the scene but only made it as far as a nearby house before he collapsed, according to Antoineietti’s claims in court. Shortly after Pouncy was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, he was arrested by the police.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Pouncy missed his bond hearing on Thursday because he was still in the hospital and Judge Stephanie Miller ordered him to be held without bail, pending a hearing on Tuesday.

NBC Chicago reported that Pouncy faces two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm.