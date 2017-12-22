Food

Peppermint, Gingerbread and More! All the New Holiday Foods You Need to Know About This Season

We’ve rounded up all the festive snacks out there, from Krispy Kreme gingerbread doughnuts to peppermint bark gelato—one bite and you’ll be caroling the whole way home

 

By

Posted on

More

1 of 36

Pepperidge Farm

MILANO TOASTED MARSHMALLOW COOKIE

If you don’t see yourself roasting any marshmallows by an open fire this season, Milano is giving you a tasty plan B, and it may be as good as plan A.  

2 of 36

Lindt

LINDT LINDOR PEPPERMINT COOKIE TRUFFLES  

The chocolate company gave their classic truffles an upgrade by infusing the outer shell with cookie pieces and adding a peppermint truffle filling.

3 of 36

Larabar

SNICKERDOODLE LARABAR

A bar for easy snacking—in a classic holiday cookie flavor no less.

Buy it! Larabar Snickerdoodle Nutrition Bar, $5.99; target.com

4 of 36

Nature Valley

NATURE VALLEY GINGERBREAD GRANOLA BAR 

For when you need to get your gingerbread fix on the go. 

Buy it! Nature Valley Gingerbread Crunchy Granola Bars, $6.36;  amazon.com 

5 of 36

Purely Elizabeth

PURELY ELIZABETH DARK CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY GRANOLA 

Amazing clusters of salty and sweet to jazz up any breakfast spread. 

6 of 36

Godiva

GODIVA LIMITED EDITION PETIT FOUR GIFT BOX 

Each festive box contains flavors like gingerbread, lemon coconut macaroon, chocolate, holiday tea, pistachio brown butter cake, and coffee hazelnut. Is your mouth watering yet?

7 of 36

 

SMASHMALLOW CANDY CANE

For the gluten-free folks, this is joy in snack form. The confections are also only 90 calories for four mallows—score.

8 of 36

Bobo's

BOBO'S GINGERBREAD OATS BAR

The limited edition flavor is loaded with nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and all-spice. It's perfect for an afternoon snack or with your morning bowl of oatmeal.

9 of 36

Chobani

CHOBANI MINT CHOCOLATE CHUNK GREEK YOGURT

Mint and chocolate chunks get married together to bring you a healthy dessert option

10 of 36

Halo Top

HALO TOPS GINGERBREAD HOUSE ICE CREAM

Rejoice! The low-calorie ice cream brand, which was crowned #1 as the most popular pint of ice cream in America, has a festive flavor out this winter. In each pint you'll find ginger cookie pieces, a swirl of frosting and 20 grams of hearty protein.

11 of 36

 

PEANUT BRRR-ITTLE M&MS 

Classic Peanut M&Ms have been given an incredible seasonal upgrade.

12 of 36

Califia Farms

CALIFIA FARMS PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLD BREW COFFEE

Chocolate lovers: behold the seasonal iced latte you've been hoping for. Focused on natural and GMO-free ingredients, Califa Farms rolled out this mocha cold brew with a touch of mint for your perfect morning cup.

13 of 36

Krispy Kreme

KRISPY KREME GINGERBREAD GLAZED DOUGHNUTS 

It’s no task to wax poetic about doughnuts, but these are seriously drool-worthy. Made with gingerbread-spiced dough and a molasses glaze, you’ll probably get attached real quick. But mark your calendar because they’re available for one day only on National Gingerbread House Day, Tuesday, Dec. 12.

14 of 36

Target

GINGERBREAD SPICE LIFE CEREAL 

If they taste anything like their holiday cookie equivalent, we'll take boxes by the dozen.

Buy it! Life Gingerbread Spice Breakfast Cereal, $2.50; target.com

15 of 36

Hershey's

HERSHEY'S GOLD 

On shelves as of Dec. 1, the chocolate brand’s newest baby is a caramelized crème bar with both peanuts and pretzels—and it's salty-sweet perfection.

16 of 36

Trader Joe's

TRADER JOE'S BOOZY LITTLE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES 

For the 21 and over crowd, these strong little numbers have a crisp shell and soft interior with, "a little bit of booze in each bite." Use them as a nightcap at your next holiday gathering.

17 of 36

Target

CAPT'N CRUNCH'S CHRISTMAS CRUNCH

Your same favorite crunch except in holiday shapes!

Buy it! Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch Breakfast Cereal, $2.75; target.com

18 of 36

Starbucks

STARBUCKS' PEPPERMINT MOCHA 

Stock your fridge with these chilled espresso coffee drinks for when you can't bear to go out in the cold for a cup of joe.

 

19 of 36

Trader Joes

TRADER JOE'S MINI DARK CHOCOLATE MINT STARS

Here we have mini star-shaped shortbread cookies covered in mint-infused dark chocolate and sprinkles. You'll definitely need copious amounts of these for dessert through the new year. 

20 of 36

Target

QUAKER'S GINGERBREAD SPICE INSTANT OATMEAL

Just add water! These oats are all you really need to warm up on a chilly winter's morning. 

Buy it! Quaker Instant Oatmeal Gingerbread Spice, $2.59; target.com

21 of 36

Whole Foods

WHOLE FOODS' EGGNOG ITALIAN GELATO 

The season isn't complete without a taste of eggnog — try it in gelato form this year. 

22 of 36

Talenti

TALENTI PEPPERMINT BARK GELATO

More holiday gelato! Expect semisweet chocolate-y, minty flecks with a creamy base. 

23 of 36

Target

GENERAL MILLS CINNAMON VANILLA LUCKY CHARMS CEREAL

Your favorite breakfast indulgence just got a wintry makeover. The new limited-edition treat tastes of both vanilla and cinnamon. As for the marshmallows? They're little snowmen. 

Buy it! Lucky Charms Cinnamon Vanilla Breakfast Cereal, $2.50; target.com

24 of 36

Sugarfina

SUGARFINA'S 'SANTA' GINGERBREAD COOKIE BITES 

The luxury candy company, now selling their Christmas Collection gingerbread treats in 3-D santa cubes, is making it a breeze to fill those stockings. 

Buy it! 'Santa' Gingerbread Cookie Bites, $8.50;  sugarfina.com

25 of 36

Target

KELLOGG'S HOLIDAY RICE KRISPIES

Bites that'll snap, crackle and pop for you—now in red and green.

Buy it! Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal With Holiday Colors, $4.18; walmart.com

26 of 36

Whole Foods

DARK CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT SANDWICH CREMES  

Chocolate cookie sandwiches sprinkled with crushed peppermint is an immediate yes in our book.

27 of 36

Nestlé

SWEETARTS MERRY MIX

Tangy confections in the shape of bells, snowmen and Christmas trees—the perfect pick for any candy dish. 

Buy it! SweeTARTS Christmas Merry Mix Candy, $2.89; target.com

28 of 36

Nestlé

EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER SNOWBALLS 

With a stamp of approval from Willy Wonka himself, these mini jawbreakers, coming in red, green and white, are bound for many stockings this season. And the raindeer-themed packaging is definitely an added plus.

Buy it! Gobstopper Christmas Snowballs, $1.00; target.com

29 of 36

Whole Foods

WHOLE FOODS MILK CHOCOLATE-DRIZZLED KETTLECORN

This bag of chocolate-drizzled kernels holds its own in the game of salty-sweet holiday snacks.

30 of 36

Nestlé

NESTLÉ CRUNCH MEDALLION

Nestlé has your chocolate fix on lock. The creamy milk chocolate bar with crisped rice is designed with a  gingerbread man and festive pup in a wintry background. 

31 of 36

Anastasia Shortbread

ANASTASIA SHORTBREAD 

Perfect for pairing with afternoon tea or hot cocoa, these  cookies are finished with hints of bergamot, lemon, lime and orange blossom.

32 of 36

Nestlé

BUTTERFINGER PEANUT BUTTER CUP SNOWMAN 

These smooth and crunchy cups please both chocolate and peanut butter lovers everywhere. They're also in adorable snowmen shapes.

Buy it! BUTTERFINGER Peanut Butter Cups Snowman, $13.77; walmart.com

33 of 36

 

JINGLE BLEND TRAIL MIX

Ideal for stashing in any office drawer, maybe this one's a gift for you. The sweet trail mix comes with chocolate peanuts, M&Ms, chocolate nonpareils, chocolate almonds and chocolate raisins.

Buy it! Jingle Blend Indulgent Trail Mix, $1.99  target.com

34 of 36

 

HERSHEY'S ELF ON THE SHELF KISSES 

Enjoy a chocolatey kiss or two—no mistletoe required.

Buy it! KISSES Holiday Elf Milk Chocolates, $3.00; target.com

35 of 36

Whole Foods

HONEY GLAZED CANDIED WALNUTS

We'd like all our walnuts honey-glazed, please. Stock up on the limited-edition holiday staple for a taste of something both savory and sweet.

36 of 36

 

REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER SANTA'S HELPERS 

The holidays are supposed to be for sharing, but if you hoard a bag of Reese's, no one will blame you.  

Buy it! Reese's Holiday Peanut Butter Cups Santa's Helpers, $3.00; target.com

See Also

More

More