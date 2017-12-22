Food
Peppermint, Gingerbread and More! All the New Holiday Foods You Need to Know About This Season
We’ve rounded up all the festive snacks out there, from Krispy Kreme gingerbread doughnuts to peppermint bark gelato—one bite and you’ll be caroling the whole way home
MILANO TOASTED MARSHMALLOW COOKIE
If you don’t see yourself roasting any marshmallows by an open fire this season, Milano is giving you a tasty plan B, and it may be as good as plan A.
LINDT LINDOR PEPPERMINT COOKIE TRUFFLES
The chocolate company gave their classic truffles an upgrade by infusing the outer shell with cookie pieces and adding a peppermint truffle filling.
SNICKERDOODLE LARABAR
A bar for easy snacking—in a classic holiday cookie flavor no less.
Buy it! Larabar Snickerdoodle Nutrition Bar, $5.99; target.com
NATURE VALLEY GINGERBREAD GRANOLA BAR
For when you need to get your gingerbread fix on the go.
Buy it! Nature Valley Gingerbread Crunchy Granola Bars, $6.36; amazon.com
PURELY ELIZABETH DARK CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY GRANOLA
Amazing clusters of salty and sweet to jazz up any breakfast spread.
GODIVA LIMITED EDITION PETIT FOUR GIFT BOX
Each festive box contains flavors like gingerbread, lemon coconut macaroon, chocolate, holiday tea, pistachio brown butter cake, and coffee hazelnut. Is your mouth watering yet?
SMASHMALLOW CANDY CANE
For the gluten-free folks, this is joy in snack form. The confections are also only 90 calories for four mallows—score.
BOBO'S GINGERBREAD OATS BAR
The limited edition flavor is loaded with nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and all-spice. It's perfect for an afternoon snack or with your morning bowl of oatmeal.
CHOBANI MINT CHOCOLATE CHUNK GREEK YOGURT
Mint and chocolate chunks get married together to bring you a healthy dessert option.
HALO TOPS GINGERBREAD HOUSE ICE CREAM
Rejoice! The low-calorie ice cream brand, which was crowned #1 as the most popular pint of ice cream in America, has a festive flavor out this winter. In each pint you'll find ginger cookie pieces, a swirl of frosting and 20 grams of hearty protein.
PEANUT BRRR-ITTLE M&MS
Classic Peanut M&Ms have been given an incredible seasonal upgrade.
CALIFIA FARMS PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLD BREW COFFEE
Chocolate lovers: behold the seasonal iced latte you've been hoping for. Focused on natural and GMO-free ingredients, Califa Farms rolled out this mocha cold brew with a touch of mint for your perfect morning cup.
KRISPY KREME GINGERBREAD GLAZED DOUGHNUTS
It’s no task to wax poetic about doughnuts, but these are seriously drool-worthy. Made with gingerbread-spiced dough and a molasses glaze, you’ll probably get attached real quick. But mark your calendar because they’re available for one day only on National Gingerbread House Day, Tuesday, Dec. 12.
GINGERBREAD SPICE LIFE CEREAL
If they taste anything like their holiday cookie equivalent, we'll take boxes by the dozen.
Buy it! Life Gingerbread Spice Breakfast Cereal, $2.50; target.com
HERSHEY'S GOLD
On shelves as of Dec. 1, the chocolate brand’s newest baby is a caramelized crème bar with both peanuts and pretzels—and it's salty-sweet perfection.
TRADER JOE'S BOOZY LITTLE CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES
For the 21 and over crowd, these strong little numbers have a crisp shell and soft interior with, "a little bit of booze in each bite." Use them as a nightcap at your next holiday gathering.
CAPT'N CRUNCH'S CHRISTMAS CRUNCH
Your same favorite crunch except in holiday shapes!
Buy it! Cap'n Crunch's Christmas Crunch Breakfast Cereal, $2.75; target.com
STARBUCKS' PEPPERMINT MOCHA
Stock your fridge with these chilled espresso coffee drinks for when you can't bear to go out in the cold for a cup of joe.
TRADER JOE'S MINI DARK CHOCOLATE MINT STARS
Here we have mini star-shaped shortbread cookies covered in mint-infused dark chocolate and sprinkles. You'll definitely need copious amounts of these for dessert through the new year.
QUAKER'S GINGERBREAD SPICE INSTANT OATMEAL
Just add water! These oats are all you really need to warm up on a chilly winter's morning.
Buy it! Quaker Instant Oatmeal Gingerbread Spice, $2.59; target.com
WHOLE FOODS' EGGNOG ITALIAN GELATO
The season isn't complete without a taste of eggnog — try it in gelato form this year.
TALENTI PEPPERMINT BARK GELATO
More holiday gelato! Expect semisweet chocolate-y, minty flecks with a creamy base.
GENERAL MILLS CINNAMON VANILLA LUCKY CHARMS CEREAL
Your favorite breakfast indulgence just got a wintry makeover. The new limited-edition treat tastes of both vanilla and cinnamon. As for the marshmallows? They're little snowmen.
Buy it! Lucky Charms Cinnamon Vanilla Breakfast Cereal, $2.50; target.com
SUGARFINA'S 'SANTA' GINGERBREAD COOKIE BITES
The luxury candy company, now selling their Christmas Collection gingerbread treats in 3-D santa cubes, is making it a breeze to fill those stockings.
Buy it! 'Santa' Gingerbread Cookie Bites, $8.50; sugarfina.com
KELLOGG'S HOLIDAY RICE KRISPIES
Bites that'll snap, crackle and pop for you—now in red and green.
Buy it! Kellogg's Rice Krispies Cereal With Holiday Colors, $4.18; walmart.com
DARK CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT SANDWICH CREMES
Chocolate cookie sandwiches sprinkled with crushed peppermint is an immediate yes in our book.
SWEETARTS MERRY MIX
Tangy confections in the shape of bells, snowmen and Christmas trees—the perfect pick for any candy dish.
Buy it! SweeTARTS Christmas Merry Mix Candy, $2.89; target.com
EVERLASTING GOBSTOPPER SNOWBALLS
With a stamp of approval from Willy Wonka himself, these mini jawbreakers, coming in red, green and white, are bound for many stockings this season. And the raindeer-themed packaging is definitely an added plus.
Buy it! Gobstopper Christmas Snowballs, $1.00; target.com
WHOLE FOODS MILK CHOCOLATE-DRIZZLED KETTLECORN
This bag of chocolate-drizzled kernels holds its own in the game of salty-sweet holiday snacks.
NESTLÉ CRUNCH MEDALLION
Nestlé has your chocolate fix on lock. The creamy milk chocolate bar with crisped rice is designed with a gingerbread man and festive pup in a wintry background.
ANASTASIA SHORTBREAD
Perfect for pairing with afternoon tea or hot cocoa, these cookies are finished with hints of bergamot, lemon, lime and orange blossom.
32 of 36
BUTTERFINGER PEANUT BUTTER CUP SNOWMAN
These smooth and crunchy cups please both chocolate and peanut butter lovers everywhere. They're also in adorable snowmen shapes.
Buy it! BUTTERFINGER Peanut Butter Cups Snowman, $13.77; walmart.com
JINGLE BLEND TRAIL MIX
Ideal for stashing in any office drawer, maybe this one's a gift for you. The sweet trail mix comes with chocolate peanuts, M&Ms, chocolate nonpareils, chocolate almonds and chocolate raisins.
Buy it! Jingle Blend Indulgent Trail Mix, $1.99 target.com
HERSHEY'S ELF ON THE SHELF KISSES
Enjoy a chocolatey kiss or two—no mistletoe required.
Buy it! KISSES Holiday Elf Milk Chocolates, $3.00; target.com
HONEY GLAZED CANDIED WALNUTS
We'd like all our walnuts honey-glazed, please. Stock up on the limited-edition holiday staple for a taste of something both savory and sweet.
REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER SANTA'S HELPERS
The holidays are supposed to be for sharing, but if you hoard a bag of Reese's, no one will blame you.
Buy it! Reese's Holiday Peanut Butter Cups Santa's Helpers, $3.00; target.com