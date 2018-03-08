Hidden Valley Is Giving Away a $35,000 Jewel-Encrusted Bottle of Ranch to One Lucky Fan

For ranch lovers, simply getting the condiment for free with your wings or pizza is normally call for celebration—but Hidden Valley wants to make National Ranch Day extra special this year by giving away a one of a kind bottle of the creamy dressing.

The company announced on Thursday that they will be kicking off the holiday on Saturday by offering up a jewel-encrusted bottle valued at $35,000. Yes, you read that right. Fans can become ranch rich by following the @HVRanch Twitter account and looking for post on Saturday to retweet from March 10 to May 19.

In addition to the food holiday, the fancy bottle is also meant to celebrate the upcoming royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“Hidden Valley Ranch is honoring the great pairing of a fellow famous American with British royalty, as well as those who royally love ranch, with a diamond, sapphire and 18 carat white gold encrusted glass bottle – the only way to serve America’s favorite ranch to royalty,” reads a press release.

Hidden Valley

This is not the first over-the-top stunt from Hidden Valley in an attempt to satisfy ranch enthusiasts. Last Thanksgiving, the company offered 5-liter kegs preloaded with what they consider “a year’s worth” of the creamy sauce. Their full line of products also includes T-shirts, a ranch fountain, and a pair of pizza and ranch earrings beloved by actress Olivia Wilde.

The lucky winner of the blinged-out bottle will be announced in the weeks following May 19.