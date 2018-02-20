Krispy Kreme Launches New Salty-Sweet Hershey's Gold Doughnuts

The biggest news in the Hershey’s bar world came last September when rumors swirled that the candymaker would debut a new, non-chocolate bar called Hershey’s Gold, marking the first permanent expansion to the roster in over two decades. Starting February 22, the caramel-hued bar will be getting its first official tribute by way of a Krispy Kreme doughnut, as the coffee and pastry chain will offer up a taste-alike treat for a limited time.

Starting Thursday, doughnut and candy bar fans alike can enjoy a Hershey’s Gold doughnut, which takes Krispy Kreme’s classic glazed ring and tops it with salted caramel icing and pieces of Gold Bar. The combination of sweet, salty, and nutty is meant to mimic the candy bar, which is comprised of caramelized creme (akin to the toasted white chocolate), peanuts, and pretzel bits. At the time of the candy bar’s launch, Melinda Lewis, senior director and general manager of the Hershey’s Franchise at The Hershey Company, explained the bar’s base thusly: “We use a proprietary cooking process to transform the white creme into a golden bar by caramelizing the creme, which helps maintain a sweet, creamy taste.”

Released in December, Hershey’s Gold joined the classic milk chocolate bar, Special Dark, and Cookies ‘n’ Creme in candy aisles nationwide, marking just the fourth regular product in the Hershey’s Bar line. Of course, if you’ve been watching the Olympics nonstop (and why wouldn’t you?) the fact that a new golden-colored candy bar exists shouldn’t be lost on you, as commercials for the new product featuring the gold-clad, gold-medalist speedskater Apolo Ohno are being played in heavy rotation.

Krispy Kreme is no stranger to collaborations, as the brand recently teamed up with Oreo to create cookies-and-creme-filled, heart-shaped doughnuts for Valentine’s Day. The chain also worked with The Hershey Compay previously on a Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut that debuted, much to the chagrin of stateside sweets lovers, in Australia before making its way into the U.S. last year.