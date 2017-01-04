Food
10 Healthy Snacks That Will Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions
From mac ‘n’ cheese to chocolate bars, you don’t have to go hungry to eat healthy
Posted on
More
1 of 10
CAROB CHIP PERFECT BARS
These rich and creamy peanut butter and carob chip bars provide a protein-packed punch that will keep you satisfied for hours. You can get 'em in a variety of flavors like Almond Acai, Blueberry Cashew, Cranberry Crunch, Almond Butter and Coconut Peanut Butter.
Buy it! Perfect Bar Carob Chip Bars, $28 for 8 bars; jet.com
2 of 10
SUAVVA CACAO SMOOTHIES
These minimally-processed drinks are unique to the market in that they use cacao fruit (where cocoa beans come from), which is packed with vitamins and antioxidants. They're also noticably lower in sugar than many of the competing juices we've seen on the market. The best part, though? They actually taste good.
Buy it! Suavva Cacao Fruit Smoothies; suavva.com
3 of 10
SOUL SPROUT ALMOND CRACKERS
Replace graham crackers with a healthier option that are free of gluten, dairy and refined sugar.
Buy it! Soul Sprout Almond Crackers, $7.59; amazon.com
4 of 10
BANZO CHICKPEA PASTA MAC AND CHEESE
Creamy, cheesy pasta without the guilt because it's made with high-in-fiber chickpeas. Bonus: It's gluten-free, but it tastes like the real thing. We promise you (or your kiddos) won't even notice the difference.
But it! Banzo Chickpeas Pasta, $33 for a pack of 6; jet.com
5 of 10
CHOCOLATE CINNAMON SPICE PROBURST BITES
All of the good stuff (filling protein and chocolate) and none of the bad (sulfites and other allergy-triggering ingredients), make these a no-brainer afternoon pick-me-up.
Buy it! Enjoy Life Cinnamon Spice ProBurst Bites, $6.99 per bag, enjoylifefoods.com
6 of 10
PURELY ELIZABETH MAPLE WALNUT PROBIOTIC GRANOLA
A granola that also helps to keep you from getting sick? Count us in! Made with organic quinoa, millet and chia, the comination supports digestive and immune health.
Buy it! Purely Elizabeth Maple Walnut Probiotic Granola, $5.90; jet.com
7 of 10
EPIC BAR TURKEY BITES
Be careful — it's easy to eat a whole bag of these in just one sitting (the bag contains 2.5 servings)...but you still won't even feel bad about it because they're low in fat and high in protein.
Buy it! Epic Bar Turkey Bites, $13.96; amazon.com
8 of 10
BIRCH BENDERS PROTEIN PANCAKE AND WAFFLE MIX
Make mini versions of these pancakes or waffles to power through an afternoon slump. All that's missing is a swipe of almond butter or jam on top.
Buy it! Birch Benders Protein Pancake and Waffle Mix, $19.99; amazon.com
9 of 10
MATCHA LOVE BOTTLES
Matcha became all the rage in 2016 and it looks like it's here to stay. Replace coffee and energy drinks with this healthier (and more gentle) option that won't leave you crashing hours later.
Buy it! Matcha Love, $23.50; matchalove.com
10 of 10
SOUL SPROUT CAYENNE CACAO ALMOND BUTTER TRUFFLES
Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Indulge (with no regret) in truffles that contain metabolism-boosting cayenne and vitamin A and K.
Buy it! Soul Sprout Cayenne Cacao Almond Butter Truffles, $4; soulsprout.com
See Also
More
More
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Starbucks Could Become Bigger Than McDonald’s in a Few Years
8 Easy Ways to Cut Calories and Fat Without Feeling Hungry