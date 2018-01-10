Food
These Healthy (and Delicious!) Drink Options Will Help You Survive Dry January
If you’re taking a break from alcohol this month, we’ve got some bubbly and energizing beverages to keep you from missing the booze.
Tropicana Probiotics
With flu season also in full swing, Tropicana's latest creation is exactly what you need. The fruity drink delivers one billion live and active cultures to your gut, plus each serving provides your whole day’s vitamin C. Available in three delicious flavors: Strawberry Banana, Pineapple Mango and Peach Passion Fruit.
Buy It! $3.99; jet.com.
Spindrift
Skipping the champagne but still want something bubbly? This line of sparkling waters packs a whole lot of flavor without any added sugar.
Buy It! Spindrift, $11 for 4 cans; amazon.com.
Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee
Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up but can't attend happy hour? This concentrated cold brew is super smooth and a little goes a long way.
Buy It! $10.99 for 32 oz., amazon.com.
Suja Organic Kombucha Tea
Kombucha has become a favorite for an alcohol replacement because it has a fun fizzy taste without any of the negative side effects. This probiotic-packed tea comes in four flavors: berry, peach, ginger and green.
Buy It! $3.49; sujajuice.com.
Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree
If you're one of many who are trying the Whole 30 diet, this Red Bull flavor has no sugar and provides a kick of energy when you need it most.
Buy It! $58 for 24 cans; amazon.com.
Vita Coco Coconut Water
Although you won't be drinking this to help ease a hangover, coconut water is another great way to get your daily H2O intake (while simultaneously feeling like you've been transported to a tropical island).
Buy It! $13.48 for 12; amazon.com.
Simply Balanced After Dinner Tea
Instead of a glass of wine after dinner, try this tea made with ginger and peppermint to will help with digestion.
Buy It! $3.49; target.com.
LIVE Soda Kombucha
Kick two habits at once! These probiotic-rich drinks replicate the taste of your favorite not-so-great-for-you sodas in flavors like root beer and traditional cola.
Buy It! $39.72 for 8; amazon.com.
GreenBlender
Smoothies are all the rage in the health world and this company makes it even easier to get your greens by delivering everything you need straight to your door.
Buy It! $49 per week, greenblender.com.
DavidsTea Just Peachy
Made with apple, apple pomace, sweet black berry leaves and peach, sipping on this tea will taste just like a peach bellini!
Buy It! $8.98 for 2 oz., davidstea.com.