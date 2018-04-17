Harry Styles Pies Mabel McVey in the Face on Stage: 'At Least It Was Vegan'

Mabel McVey might be seeking some sweet revenge on Harry Styles after their final performance together in Europe.

While McVey was singing onstage in Dublin, the “Sign of the Times” singer pranked his opening act by joining her on stage and pieing her in the face with a cream pie mid-performance. He also attacked her with silly string.

In a video she shared on Twitter, McVey seemed to be a good sport throughout the whole thing, at first pretending to fight Styles and then giving him a hug. When Styles left the stage, she wiped off her face with a towel and completed her set.

The singer also noted that Styles continued to pay attention to her dietary restrictions during the prank. “At least it was vegan,” she wrote on Twitter.

When @Harry_Styles pranks you on stage and throws a cream pie in your face whilst you’re singing. At least it was vegan 🙄 pic.twitter.com/LMFPXWpnSD — Mabel McVey (@Mabel) April 16, 2018

Styles took a more serious approach on social media to show his gratitude for McVey before heading off to Australia for the next leg of his tour. “A huge thank you to @Mabel for also being wonderful,” he wrote on Twitter.

A huge thank you to @Mabel for also being wonderful. To all the crew, and everyone involved, thank you. Australia, I'll see you soon. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) April 16, 2018

Many fans seemed to enjoy Styles’ stunt on social media. Some followers poked fun at the assumed reactions of the cleaning crew at the venue, while others applauded Styles for being so considerate of McVey’s vegan diet.

LITERALLY HOW CAN YOU BE SO DAMN RESPECTFUL THAT YOU ENSURE YOU THROW A VEGAN CREAM PIE AT A VEGAN I LOVE THIS BOY TOO MUCH AND IM SO HAPPY HE RESPECTS MY FELLOW VEGANS FML — meg misses harry 😦 (@alIthelovemeg) April 16, 2018

The cleaning staff: pic.twitter.com/fbVVaUMJIW — lil sleep deprived (@victoryobot1) April 16, 2018

But others, of course, could not get past the similarities of Styles’ prank to those the One Direction members used to play on each other when they were still a band.

Harry and his band members pranking Mabel reminded me of 1D water fights and silly string fights. And no I'm not fine. — Laura ◟̽◞̽ (@LarryBuzzin) April 16, 2018

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

This is Styles’ first solo tour after One Direction’s split in 2016. After Australia, Styles will visit Asia, followed by a stint in South America, and he will complete his tour in America, accompanied by country music star Kacey Musgraves.