Do you and your significant other own matching Gryffindor robes, quiz each other on obscure wizarding world trivia, or practice disarming spells on one another in your spare time? If so, we know exactly what you should be doing to celebrate your love this Valentine’s Day.

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour London is offering Harry Potter-obsessed couples the ultimate chance to spend Valentine’s Day in the most magical place on Earth: Hogwarts castle. The tour’s Valentine’s Dinner in the Castle is back again this year, inviting pairs to spend Valentine’s weekend at a romantic dinner in the Great Hall, followed by exclusive after-hours access to the entire studio tour.

On Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10, couples can don their best dress robes and head to Hogwarts for an intimate three-course meal. They’ll begin the night with cocktails and canapes before being seated at table for two in the iconic Great Hall for dinner. The meal includes starters like pressed chicken terrine and fig, rosemary, and goat cheese tarts, with main courses like a roast rack of lamb and ricotta gnocchi. Guests will also receive an assiette of desserts and a complimentary photo together, taken at the table.

