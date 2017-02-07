People

This Harambe-Shaped Cheeto Sold For Nearly $100,000 on Ebay

CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 2: Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit days after a 3-year-old boy fell into the moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla June 2, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The exhibit is still closed as Zoo official work to up grade safety features of the exhibit. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

A cheeto shaped like Harambe, the gorilla shot to death at Cincinnati Zoo, has sold for $99,900 on eBay. The seller received 132 bids, Fox 59 reports. Harambe was killed in May 2016 after the gorilla seized a child who had fallen into his enclosure. He has since become the subject of multiple and intensely popular memes on social media.

The cheeto was listed by a California based seller who called the cheeto “one of a kind.” According to the listing, the cheeto at the close of the auction was sold for the $99,900 bid, if the bid is indeed genuine.

