Halo Top Will Open Its First-Ever Scoop Shop—with New Low-Calorie Soft Serve!

Halo Top is getting a scoop shop!

The low-calorie ice cream brand will open the doors to their first-ever store in Los Angeles at the second level dining terrace at the Westfield Topanga Mall on Nov. 15, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. Not only will the shop offer seven options of their best-selling ice cream pints, but they will also introduce their brand new soft serve ice cream there.

The new item—which clocks in at around 90 calories per 4 oz. serving—will be available in vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, pistachio, birthday cake and peanut butter flavors on a rotating basis.

Customers can decide from a variety of ways to order the classic ice cream or new soft serve. Both will be available in a cup, in four different cone options (Halo “puffle” cone, waffle cone, sugar cone or cake cone), as a Halo Top taco (made with classic, red or blue waffle cone shells), or as a “scooped-to-order” ice cream sandwich with vegan or high-protein cookies.

Fans of the guilt-free dessert will also be able to customize their treats with specialty toppings like marshmallow sauce, fresh mango, mochi and shredded coconut.

The design of the California location will mirror the look of their individual pints with “a color scheme of gold, purple and white marble to evoke the light yet decadent experience of Halo Top’s ice cream,” according to a press release. “A pink neon ‘Let’s Spoon’ sign lights up the shop’s outer wall, and the space is crowned with a large glowing golden halo that floats over the marble shop.”

If you’re lucky enough to live nearby, be sure to stop in for the grand opening. All customers who visit on Nov. 15 will receive free ice cream from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m.