Halo Top Just Released 7 Crazy New Flavors of Low-Calorie Ice Cream

Get ready to fuel your Halo Top obsession in all new ways.

The low-calorie ice cream brand just announced the release of seven (!) new flavors: Pancakes & Waffles, Cinnamon Roll, Mochi Green Tea, Rainbow Swirl, Candy Bar, Chocolate Covered Banana and Caramel Macchiato.

Though the company already had 17 flavors to choose from, the additions, with 240 to 360 calories per pint, are in response to requests from the dedicated fans who helped make Halo Top the best-selling pint of ice cream in U.S. grocery stores.

“Our fans wanted more flavors – and we did too. We made a list of which flavors they wanted the most and figured out how we could make them the Halo Top way,” the company’s founder and CEO Justin Woolverton said in a press release. “Making new flavors is always fun and we absolutely can’t wait for these to hit shelves.”

Breakfast lovers are sure to be pleased with a few of the new flavors. The Pancakes & Waffles promises “buttery pieces of pancakes and waffles, plus pockets of maple syrup,” according to the press release, while the Cinnamon Roll offers “chunks of doughy cinnamon rolls” and “cinnamon icing swirls.” The Caramel Macchiato is the first coffee-flavored ice cream from the brand mixed with caramel ribbons throughout, similar to the Candy Bar pint with “crunchy peanuts, layers of chocolate and caramel swirls.”

Halo Top also tapped into some popular food trends with the Rainbow Swirl flavor made with “neon hues of juicy orange, tart lime and sweet raspberry” and the Mochi Green Tea which aims to mimic the trendy Japanese dessert.

The new flavors won’t make their way into stores for a few weeks, but if you’re desperate to get your hands on one now, Ice Cream Source already has all of the newbies in stock for $6.99 per pint.