I scream, you scream, we all scream for non-dairy ice cream!

On Thursday, Halo Top, the low-calorie ice cream brand that’s been taking grocery stores by storm, announced they were releasing their first non-dairy and vegan flavors — seven of them to be exact.

The new flavors are all recreations of the brand’s already successful pints including Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate, Oatmeal Cookie, Sea Salt Caramel, Caramel Macchiato, Cinnamon Roll and Chocolate Covered Banana.

The new line will be made using coconut milk, but don’t worry, Halo Top promises the new pints will taste just as delicious as their original offerings. Plus, with pints ranging from 280-360 calories, they’re still totally guilt-free.

Halo Top ice cream have quickly developed a cult-like following since their creation in 2012 and in July of 2017 they became the best-selling pint of ice cream in U.S. grocery stores, beating out more traditional brands like Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Dazs.

“The number one request that we get from our fans is to make a non-dairy and vegan-friendly version of Halo Top. Whether you have to or choose to restrict dairy — or only eat vegan — we always want to make sure we listen to our fans,” Justin Woolverton, Founder & CEO of Halo Top, said in a press release. “It took a long time to ‘get it right,’ but we’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome and can’t wait for our fans to try these flavors.”

The seven new flavors will hit stores nationwide starting mid-October, but if you just can’t wait until then, they’re available for purchase online here now.