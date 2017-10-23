People

Here’s How Many Calories Are in Your Favorite Fun-Size Halloween Candies

By

Posted on

Getty

With Halloween right around the corner, candy lovers everywhere are ready for a day of sugar overloading.

A fair share of the candy handed out on the spooky holiday is in the all-too-cute “fun size” versions. The small treats let you have your fun without going overboard, but they’re not without their dangers when you’re watching your weight.

As the snacking begins, it’s easy to forget how many calories you’ve indulged in when you’re on that fifth Butterfinger—so we rounded up the calorie counts in each of the most popular fun size candies.

See what’s worth the sugar dose, and which ones you may want to leave at the bottom of the bag.

3 Musketeers: 63 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

100 Grand: 95 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

Almond Joy: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

Baby Ruth: 85 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

Butterfinger: 85 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

Dots: 70 calories (1 mini box)

Walmart

Heath Bar: 77 calories (1 mini bar)

Walmart

Hershey’s Bar: 67 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Kit Kat: 70 calories (2 mini wafers)

Walmart

M&M’s (Original): 73 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

M&M’s (Peanut Butter): 90 calories (1 mini bag)

Walmart

Milk Duds: 40 calories (1 mini box)

Target

Milky Way: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Mike & Ike: 50 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

Mr. Goodbar: 90 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Nerds: 50 calories (1 mini box)

Target

Nestle Crunch: 60 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Raisinets: 67 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup: 110 calories (1 pack)

Target

 Skittles: 80 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

Snickers: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Sour Patch Kids: 45 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

Swedish Fish: 50 calories (1 mini bag)

Target

SweetTarts: 50 calories (1 roll)

Target

Twix: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Target

Whoppers: 100 calories (1 mini bag)

Amazon

York Peppermint Patties: 60 calories (1 mini bag)

Target