Here’s How Many Calories Are in Your Favorite Fun-Size Halloween Candies

With Halloween right around the corner, candy lovers everywhere are ready for a day of sugar overloading.

A fair share of the candy handed out on the spooky holiday is in the all-too-cute “fun size” versions. The small treats let you have your fun without going overboard, but they’re not without their dangers when you’re watching your weight.

As the snacking begins, it’s easy to forget how many calories you’ve indulged in when you’re on that fifth Butterfinger—so we rounded up the calorie counts in each of the most popular fun size candies.

See what’s worth the sugar dose, and which ones you may want to leave at the bottom of the bag.

3 Musketeers: 63 calories (1 mini bar)

100 Grand: 95 calories (1 mini bar)

Almond Joy: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Baby Ruth: 85 calories (1 mini bar)

Butterfinger: 85 calories (1 mini bar)

Dots: 70 calories (1 mini box)

Heath Bar: 77 calories (1 mini bar)

Hershey’s Bar: 67 calories (1 mini bar)

Kit Kat: 70 calories (2 mini wafers)

M&M’s (Original): 73 calories (1 mini bag)

M&M’s (Peanut Butter): 90 calories (1 mini bag)

Milk Duds: 40 calories (1 mini box)

Milky Way: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Mike & Ike: 50 calories (1 mini bag)

Mr. Goodbar: 90 calories (1 mini bar)

Nerds: 50 calories (1 mini box)

Nestle Crunch: 60 calories (1 mini bar)

Raisinets: 67 calories (1 mini bag)

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup: 110 calories (1 pack)

Skittles: 80 calories (1 mini bag)

Snickers: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Sour Patch Kids: 45 calories (1 mini bag)

Swedish Fish: 50 calories (1 mini bag)

SweetTarts: 50 calories (1 roll)

Twix: 80 calories (1 mini bar)

Whoppers: 100 calories (1 mini bag)

York Peppermint Patties: 60 calories (1 mini bag)