All the Places You Can Get Free Food on Halloween

Kids look forward to Halloween for trick-or-treating and free candy. But don’t overlook another up-and-coming Halloween giveaway: Tons of restaurants are embracing the holiday to offer free food and other special deals and discounts on October 31.

Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, Burger King, Bertucci’s, Sonic, and IHOP are among the national restaurant chains giving customers free or seriously discounted food for Halloween 2017. Among the treats you can snag for free (or nearly so) are pancakes, doughnuts, ice cream cones, BK Whoppers, Chipotle burritos … and lots and lots of kids meals.

In some cases, customers must wear costumes to get the special deals, which are valid at participating locations only. Take note also that a lot of the special offers are aimed at children rather than adults.

Here are all the places with freebies and great food deals on Halloween 2017:

Baskin-Robbins: A single scoop in a cup or cone is available for the special price of $1.50 on Halloween for all customers. You can also get $3 off monster cakes by ordering online using the promotional code MONSTER.

Bertucci’s: Children 12 and under in costumes get a free kids meal at lunch or dinner, now through October 31, with the purchase of an adult entrée priced at $10.99 or above.

BurgerFi: Customers in costume get a free small custard on Halloween.

Burger King: In a sly move obviously aimed at trolling McDonald’s, the first 500 customers who are dressed up as clowns will get free Whoppers on Halloween at participating BKs.

Chick-fil-A: Offers seem to vary based on location, but in some Chick-fil-A restaurants, customers get a free original chicken sandwich from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween when they buy a large drink and large order of fries.

Chipotle: Anyone dressed in costume can get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos at the discounted price of $3 on Halloween.

$3 burritos @chipotlemexicangrill ! #halloween #halloweencostume #selfie #spooky #chipotle #chipotlehalloween A post shared by jolene (@damballa_) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Cici’s: Kids ages 10 and under dressed in costumes on Halloween get a free buffet meal with the purchase of an adult buffet and a medium or large beverage.

IHOP: Kids 12 and under get a free “Scary Face Pancake” anytime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween.

This pancake won't scary face itself. Enjoy, share & enter to WIN! No Purc Ncsry. Void where prohibited. See rules: https://t.co/tWLUpfiizQ pic.twitter.com/DGSMHUIrt7 — IHOP (@IHOP) October 16, 2017

Krispy Kreme: All day on Halloween, any customer wearing a costume gets a free doughnut.

Did you hear? Wear a #Halloween costume to a participating Krispy Kreme, only on 10/31, and get a free doughnut! (US/CAN) #TreatCred pic.twitter.com/J7XM1K0eaD — krispykreme (@krispykreme) October 27, 2017

McAlister’s Deli: Kids ages 12 and under eat for free on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: Order an adult entrée and one child aged 10 and under gets a free kids meal on Halloween.

Noodles & Company: Show this coupon and children get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée, through October 31.

Outback Steakhouse: Kids who order a Joey Meal entrée on Halloween get a free Dirt Cup, which is an ice cream dessert that’s crawling with cookies and gummy worms.

Sonic Drive-In: Corn dogs are discounted to the price of 50 cents each on Halloween, an annual tradition.

One Bonus Freebie

Taco Bell: On the day after Halloween,Taco Bell is giving each customer a free taco, as part of a World Series promotion that promised one free taco if someone stole a base during the series. The steal happened—you can thank Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin—and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, every Taco Bell customer gets a free Doritos Locos Taco—no purchase required.