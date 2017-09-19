Food

20 Creative Ways to Dress Like Food for Halloween

Get rid of Halloween dress-up stress this year with these DIY food and drink costumes

Cute Girls Hairstyles

CANDY BUTTONS

Go back in time and dress as the old school candy you could peel (or bite) off strips of paper. Get the instructions here

Olivia Mears/@avantgeek

TACO BELLE

Sure, this may be for the more experienced DIYers but you can achieve anything you put your mind to (especially when it involves tacos). 

Jeff Mindell/Studio DIY

HAMBURGER

Transform a nude dress into your favorite value meal simply with pieces of colored felt. Just add a side of fries! Get the instructions here

Jeff Mindell

CROQUEMBOUCHE

For this French pastry tower costume, you'll need coffee filters, tissue paper, a hoop skirt and these instructions.

Courtesy Pinterest

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

In case you haven't found enough ways to express your love for PSLs this season, blogger Carly Cristman shows how to transform yourself into one using a simple beige dress and felt cut outs. Get the instructions here.

Courtesy Pinterest

BURGER

No stitching required for this felt-on-felt-on-felt burger costume (complete with a pickle hat!). Get the instructions here.

Courtesy Studio DIY

PIZZA

Dress up as a slice with all of your favorite toppings using cardboard and card stock (delivery boy optional). And, if you're so inclined, throw on a pair of mouse ears and a tail and you've got your own version of the viral Pizza Rat video. Get the instructions here.

Courtesy SheKnows

CUPCAKE

This sweet disguise might require you to wear a tub, but at least you get to be the flavor of your choice (dibs on Nutella cupcake!). Get the instructions here.

William Yao

SUSHI

Blogger Erica Chung created her Nigiri sushi costume with a pillow, belt and even a wasabi-and-ginger hair piece, with the sole purpose of it being "suitable for work, cheap and easy." Get the instructions here.

Jeff Mindell

BIRTHDAY CAKE

This festive get-up is essentially just a birthday cake-shaped piñata with you as the candle. Get the instructions here.

Santy Gibson

A BAG OF JELLY BEANS

This candy-rific costume takes only minutes to put together, just be careful you don't get popped. Get the instructions here.

Chelsea Frisbie/Sheknows

POPCORN BOX

This easy outfit costs less than $30 to make, and you get an excuse to eat popcorn all night. Count us in. Get the instructions here.

Jeff Mindell

DOUGHNUT

You'll be shocked at how simple this homemade doughnut ensemble is. There's also a doughnut-hole treat bucket you can make to carry around all of your, er, dough. Get the instructions here.

Courtesy Sarah Hearts

SRIRACHA

Be the hottest condiment at your costume party by going as a Sriracha bottle. Red shirt, rep lipstick, green hat. Done. Get the instructions here.

Santy Gibson

BUNCH OF GRAPES

Balloons to the Halloween rescue once again, this time as a cute bunch of grapes. Get the instructions here.

Courtesy Studio DIY

FRENCH MACARON

This adorable macaron outfit is a bit more complex, but nothing too crazy – it's essentially like wearing two homemade seat cushions. The sparkly beret is optional. Get the instructions here.

Courtesy Ciera Design Studio

COTTON CANDY

With some pillow stuffing and a can of spray paint, you can magically transform into a pile of spun sugar. Get the instructions here.

Jeff Mindell

PINEAPPLE

Blogger Kelly Lanza of Studio DIY's pineapple outfit is "the perfect last minute costume that is easy to make, and brings a whole lot of impact," she says. Any yellow clothes will work. Get the headpiece instructions here.

Jeff Mindell

STRAWBERRY

Got a Halloween partner-in-crime? One of you can dress up as the pineapple above, and the other can rock this strawberry look. You go, crazy fruit bowl! Get the instructions here.

Carley Jacobson

A BOX OF WINE

The best part of this costume? You're a fully functional wine dispenser. The second best part? It costs less than $20 and can be made in a day. Get the instructions here.

