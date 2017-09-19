Food
20 Creative Ways to Dress Like Food for Halloween
Get rid of Halloween dress-up stress this year with these DIY food and drink costumes
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 20
CANDY BUTTONS
Go back in time and dress as the old school candy you could peel (or bite) off strips of paper. Get the instructions here.
2 of 20
TACO BELLE
Sure, this may be for the more experienced DIYers but you can achieve anything you put your mind to (especially when it involves tacos).
3 of 20
HAMBURGER
Transform a nude dress into your favorite value meal simply with pieces of colored felt. Just add a side of fries! Get the instructions here.
4 of 20
CROQUEMBOUCHE
For this French pastry tower costume, you'll need coffee filters, tissue paper, a hoop skirt and these instructions.
5 of 20
6 of 20
BURGER
No stitching required for this felt-on-felt-on-felt burger costume (complete with a pickle hat!). Get the instructions here.
7 of 20
PIZZA
Dress up as a slice with all of your favorite toppings using cardboard and card stock (delivery boy optional). And, if you're so inclined, throw on a pair of mouse ears and a tail and you've got your own version of the viral Pizza Rat video. Get the instructions here.
8 of 20
CUPCAKE
This sweet disguise might require you to wear a tub, but at least you get to be the flavor of your choice (dibs on Nutella cupcake!). Get the instructions here.
9 of 20
SUSHI
Blogger Erica Chung created her Nigiri sushi costume with a pillow, belt and even a wasabi-and-ginger hair piece, with the sole purpose of it being "suitable for work, cheap and easy." Get the instructions here.
10 of 20
BIRTHDAY CAKE
This festive get-up is essentially just a birthday cake-shaped piñata with you as the candle. Get the instructions here.
11 of 20
A BAG OF JELLY BEANS
This candy-rific costume takes only minutes to put together, just be careful you don't get popped. Get the instructions here.
12 of 20
POPCORN BOX
This easy outfit costs less than $30 to make, and you get an excuse to eat popcorn all night. Count us in. Get the instructions here.
13 of 20
DOUGHNUT
You'll be shocked at how simple this homemade doughnut ensemble is. There's also a doughnut-hole treat bucket you can make to carry around all of your, er, dough. Get the instructions here.
14 of 20
15 of 20
BUNCH OF GRAPES
Balloons to the Halloween rescue once again, this time as a cute bunch of grapes. Get the instructions here.
16 of 20
17 of 20
COTTON CANDY
With some pillow stuffing and a can of spray paint, you can magically transform into a pile of spun sugar. Get the instructions here.
18 of 20
PINEAPPLE
Blogger Kelly Lanza of Studio DIY's pineapple outfit is "the perfect last minute costume that is easy to make, and brings a whole lot of impact," she says. Any yellow clothes will work. Get the headpiece instructions here.
19 of 20
STRAWBERRY
Got a Halloween partner-in-crime? One of you can dress up as the pineapple above, and the other can rock this strawberry look. You go, crazy fruit bowl! Get the instructions here.
20 of 20
A BOX OF WINE
The best part of this costume? You're a fully functional wine dispenser. The second best part? It costs less than $20 and can be made in a day. Get the instructions here.
See Also
More
More
Jimmy Fallon Made ‘Love Pickles’ for Demi Lovato—But She Wasn’t Having It
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Netflix Sent This Stranger Things-Themed Bar the Best Cease and Desist Letter
Celebrity Chefs Reveal the One Food They Can’t Stand
Last Chance! Snap Up These 10 Steals Under $10 at Sur La Table's Anniversary Sale