Halle Berry Explains What She Eats to 'Live the Keto Lifestyle'

Halle Berry “lives the keto lifestyle.”

The actress spoke to PEOPLE exclusively at the opening of Avra Beverly Hills on Thursday about how she manages her diet by cooking a lot of meals at home that follow the trendy, low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

“I don’t really eat pasta, anything with sugar, it’s very much meat-based,” she said at the event for the restaurant, which Berry became a fan of at their New York locations. “I eat meat, I enjoy chicken and beef and a lot of vegetables.”

Berry, 51, has even found a way to make the diet—which has also been praised by Kourtney Kardashian—kid-friendly when she’s cooking for her daughter, Nala, 10, and son Maceo, 4.

“My kids love stuffed zucchini halves. They’re my answer to a stuffed baked potato,” she said. “They love it.”

Splash News

Berry has been very public about her love for the ketogentic diet. On a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she shared that the plan works for her as a diabetic.

“I eat healthy fats all day long, avocado, oil, coconut oil and I use butter, but don’t have any sugar. So when your body gets trained to burn fats, it’s constantly on fat-burning mode—that’s the secret,” she said.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Of course, Halle Berry’s healthy lifestyle also includes exercise, too. Berry’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, recently revealed to PEOPLE that he had no idea how old the actress was because of how fit she is.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” he told PEOPLE.

As for her workouts, Thomas likes to “challenge” Berry and uses a combination of martial arts, boxing, and yoga and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do.”