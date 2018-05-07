Häagen Dazs Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream Tomorrow—Here's How to Get It

I scream, you scream, we all scream for free ice cream.

On Tuesday, May 8, visit any Häagen Dazs store between 4 and 8 p.m. and receive a free mini cone filled with a scoop of any of their ice cream flavors, like cookies and cream and banana chocolate brownie.

According to their website, Häagen Dazs dedicated their Free Cone Day to “their hardest workers”: the honey bees. By giving away free cones, the ice cream chain aims to raise awareness for the “Häagen Dazs Loves Honey Bees Initiative.” Häagen Dazs relies on honey bees—a population that’s been declining in recent years—for many of their flavors, including rocky road, strawberry and mango.

Over the past decade, the company has donated over one million dollars to pollinator education and research, and installed six and a half miles of permanent hedgerow at their almond supplier farm, which creates a year-round bee-positive habitat. In 2018, the ice cream chain was the first company to ever receive an Xerces Bee Better seal to inform everyone that the almonds in their ice cream were grown and harvested in a “bee-friendly” environment.

Although the cones are free, Häagen Dazs is encouraging people to donate money to save the bees and raise awareness through social media using #HDFreeConeDay.