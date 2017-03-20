Gwyneth Paltrow Won’t Eat This Animal Because It’s ‘Too Smart to Be Food’

Gwyneth Paltrow is not one to shy away from trying out-of-the-box foods or health treatments, but eating this particular seafood has recently become out of the question.

The goop founder revealed on Sunday that she considers octopus “too smart to be food.” The topic came up when Paltrow and her staff were trading restaurant recommendations in their L.A. office Slack group. One goop staffer suggested ordering the barbecue octopus from Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake, sparking Paltrow’s “tangent.”

“They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it,” she said in a series of screenshots shared on goop‘s Instagram account. “They can escape from sea world and s— by unscrewing drains and going out to sea. #tangent.”

While there is no doubt that octopuses are incredible intelligent animals (see here and here), Paltrow’s claim isn’t exactly accurate. Octopuses actually have about 500 million neurons—most of which are located in their arms—while humans have about 100 billion neurons, according to Scientific American.

Still, everyone in the goop group chat was shocked by the statement, with one person even questioning whether the same were true about squid.

“Do I need to stop eating calamari?” they wrote.

“No,” Paltrow responded. “Squid is the dumb cousin, apparently.”