Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Detox Is Back and Claims to Be 'Even More Doable'

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s annual goop detox is here and it aims to be the site’s least intimidating plan yet.

“January means detox month here at goop, so it’s time to put down the eggnog and get back to business,” reads the blog post. “Detoxing can be challenging—and not just because you’re cutting out alcohol, refined sugar, and gluten, among other favorite vices (see the full list below). You’re also cooking all of your meals at home, which can feel a little overwhelming.”

To lessen the workload and make this year’s detox “even more doable”, Paltrow and her crew created six recipes to prep in advance and add to simple dishes throughout the week for even more flavor.

“The few extra moments of effort on your prep days make the whole week about 1,000 times more delicious—not to mention easy,” it reads.

The shopping list is notoriously long and usually contains a few speciality (read: pricey) ingredients—but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year either. While the list has 75 (!) items, there are only three specialty products—maca powder, collagen powder, and chlorella—which all have reasonable price tags compared to last year.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll all be a walk in the park. Prepare to cut out caffeine, alcohol, dairy, gluten, corn, nightshades (tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, potatoes), soy, refined sugar, shellfish, white rice, and eggs. Instead, you’ll be munching on recipes like raspberry overnight oats, brown rice summer rolls, and green curry chicken with coconut quinoa.

You’ll do all your shopping the Sunday before you start and do a quick restock on Thursday. The plan is designed to feed two people so you can enlist a friend to help cheer you on (you might need it).