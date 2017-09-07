Guy Fieri ‘Upgraded’ His Wife’s Favorite Beef and Noodles Dish With This One Ingredient

When you’re married to a professional chef like Guy Fieri, it can be tough to call the shots in the kitchen.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star recently stopped in the PEOPLE offices for our exclusive My Food Story video series and explained how he once made over his wife Lori’s favorite recipe — despite her ever asking for a change.

“The first time I had it we lived in Long Beach down on Belmont Shore in California when I first started to date my wife,” he says. “She didn’t cook very much but she would make this one dish: egg noodles. She’d make it with ground beef, canned gravy and maybe some onions and a little bit of garlic. But I called it Rhode Island Beef and Noodles because she’s from Rhode Island and it’s beef and noodles.”

Although Lori loved the dish the way it was, the dad-of-two says it needed an “upgrade” after they started to have children. “As soon as I tasted the dish, my mind already calculated it all out exactly how it needed to be,” he says. “I’ll taste something and start the breakdown right then about what I would do different.”

To give it a more elevated taste, Fieri swapped out the ground beef for a higher quality meat and added red wine. “I remember making the dish and Lori walked over and goes, ‘Well that’s not how you do it. What’s going on there? You’re putting red wine in it?'” he says. “And I’m like, ‘This is gonna be awesome.’ And it is really, it’s fantastic but my kids will have it either way. They still like the old school way too.”

Watch how it’s done in the video above, then follow his recipe below to taste it for yourself.

Guy Fieri’s Rhode Island Beef and Noodles

Serves: 4-6

1½ pounds top round beef, cut into 1½- inch cubes

2 tbsp. kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

6 to 8 turns freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning

¼ cup extra- virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cups sliced cremini mushrooms

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp. all- purpose flour

1 cup full- bodied red wine

1 quart Beef Stock (page 226 or low- sodium store- bought)

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 pound egg noodles

1/4 lb. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 1/4 cups)

4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 cup sour cream, for garnish

¼ cup chopped flat- leaf parsley, for garnish

¼ cup minced chives, for garnish

1. Season the cubes of beef with 1 tablespoon of the salt and the pepper.

2. In a Dutch oven over medium- high heat, heat the olive oil. Working in batches so as not to crowd the pan, brown the beef well on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beef to a bowl and set aside. Add the onion and mushrooms to the pan and sauté until the mushrooms are well browned, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the flour and cook for 3 minutes, stirring, until nutty and fragrant. Add the wine, beef stock, and Worcestershire sauce and mix well, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a boil.

3. Return the beef (and any juices) to the Dutch oven, cover, and simmer over medium- low heat for 35 to 40 minutes, until the beef is tender when pierced with a fork. Uncover and simmer for 15 minutes, until the sauce has thickened to a gravy- like consistency. Season with salt and pepper.

4. In a large stockpot over medium- high heat, bring 1 gallon of water to a boil. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon salt, then add the egg noodles and stir. Cook the noodles until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the noodles and transfer them to a large mixing bowl. Add half of the Parmesan and the butter cubes. Toss to mix and coat the noodles evenly as the butter melts. Add the reserved pasta water as needed to create a light sauce that coats the noodles.

5. Transfer the noodles to a large serving platter and ladle the Rhode Island beef over the top. Garnish with the sour cream, remaining Parmesan, the parsley, and the chives. Serve immediately.