Guy Fieri Is Launching a Brand New Show — And You Could Be the Star

Guy Fieri is paying it forward in his newest Food Network development.

At the Scripps Upfronts on March 23, Food Network revealed Fieri is currently working on a new show—reportedly a mix of his popular series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and the show he was first discovered on Next Food Network Star—and now we have some new details.

The working title — Guy’s Big Project — will feature chefs who are looking to create their own “food road show,” according to Fieri’s Instagram post on Tuesday. He is holding a casting call, looking for “home cooks, food bloggers, professional chefs, restaurant owners, Food Network fanatics and people who love food, eating and traveling.”

This is gunna be the most outta bounds adventure yet! Apply through the link in my bio #GuysBigProject A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

The new series will add to his already lengthy resume which includes: Guy’s Big Bites, Ultimate Recipe Showdown, Guy Off The Hook, Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, and Guy’s Grocery Store Challenge.

