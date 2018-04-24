Watch Guy Fieri Surprise Car Enthusiast Jay Leno with a Giant Motorized Shopping Cart

Guy Fieri doesn’t mess around when it comes to grocery shopping.

The chef and host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives appears on this week’s episode of Jay Leno’s Garage and showed off an impressive “car” of his own.

In a sneak preview of Thursday’s episode, Fieri pulls out of a big red garage, driving an enormous shopping cart while seated in the top basket.

“It’s called the express lane,” Fieri says as Leno laughs in disbelief.

“Is this what you use to go shopping?” Leno asks before jumping in and exclaiming, “Let’s go shopping!”

The 2012 “Shopper Chopper” has a 300-horsepower engine and can hold up to 146 paper bags—probably enough for about a year’s worth of groceries for a single person.

The two take the cart for a spin, driving the roaring creation through a peaceful countryside while making jokes about its appearance.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Looking for a big-box store!” laughs Leno.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.