Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Lavish Wedding Cake Came Close to Outshining Her Extravagant Wedding — See the Pic!

Keyshia Ka’oir’s extravagant wedding dress was almost given a run for its money by her and Gucci Mane‘s wedding cake.

Following the couple’s lavish $1.7 million ceremony, the rapper, 37, shared a photo of their multi-tiered wedding cake on Instagram Wednesday.

The sparkling white cake towered over Mane, who stands at 6’2” — he even needed a sword to cut through it.

Complete with white, delicate roses as the frosting, the cake was made up of four double-tiered layers with crystals dangling from each section so that it resembled a dramatic chandelier – perfect for the “diamonds and crystals” theme of their nuptials.

“Cake double my size,” Mane wrote in the caption.

The Atlanta-based rapper and the beauty-fitness entrepreneur married Tuesday at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida, which was televised on BET.

While the cake was blinged out, of course, there was no beating the bride’s custom Charbel Zoe Couture gown.

For the ceremony, Ka’oir wore a beaded, long-sleeve gown with leaf-like embroidery that gathered into a feathery skirt and train.

She accessorized with a crystal headpiece, blinding drop earrings and a bouquet made of what appears to be (and what we’re hoping is) real diamonds.

She later changed into another heavily embellished dress by Yousef Aljasmi, which was just as over-the-top as her ceremony gown.

Ka’oir’s dressed turned every head in the room, but so did her outfits leading up to the wedding. For her bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas, the bride-to-be dressed up in a see-through lace bodysuit with a frilly, tiered skirt, matching garter belt and feathered gold masquerade mask.

Her rehearsal dinner dress wasn’t laid back, either. The duo wore matching bright red outfits, with Ka’oir in a ballgown with an embellished bodice and Mane wore a red suit with layers of diamond necklaces.