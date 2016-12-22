Green Chili Cheese Fries Are Everything You Want in Tailgate Food

This football season, we’ve partnered with Taste of the NFL and their favorite tailgating experts to share great game-day recipes for an even greater cause. Join these chefs in raising awareness and funds for hunger relief across the country by taking the Kick Hunger Challenge with your favorite football team and making a donation to their local food bank. And be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from your favorite celebrity chefs. Here, Troy Guard of TAG Burger Bar shares a recipe for his Green Chili Fries.

You have to make these Green Chili Fries for your next tailgate party. I took inspiration from classic beef chili fries, but added the Guard twist. It’s like a chili fries/nachos hybrid that’s easy to make (basically just one pot) and such a crowd pleaser.

The pork gets cooked down with aromatics like onion, garlic, and spices. The secret is the green chile (a favorite here in Denver!) It adds this complex flavor — a little sweet, a little spicy and a little smoky.

Once the pork chili gets meltingly tender, just smother it on top of your fries and add some fresh green onion, sour cream and Cotija cheese. It’ll be the first thing gone on the table! You can make your own fries, too, but wouldn’t you rather be watching the game?

Green Chili Fries

1-2 lbs pork shoulder, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

½ yellow onion, diced

½ cup butter

½ cup flour

2 large tomatoes, diced

½ qt. mixed green chile

1 qt. chicken stock

1½ tsp. ground cumin

1½ tsp. chili powder

1½ tsp. oregano

1½ tsp. salt and pepper

Frozen/packaged or freshly made French fries

Cotija cheese

Green onion, sliced

Sour cream

1. In a large pot, render pork down for 15 minutes then add butter, onions and garlic.

2. Cook until onions are tender and translucent, then add flour to the mixture to create the roux. Cook roux for approximately 10 minutes until a light blonde color is reached.

3. Add in chicken stock and whisk together to ensure the roux adheres to the stock and no clumps exist.

4. Cook until the mixture thickens and incorporates, then add in remaining ingredients.

5. Continue cooking for about one hour.

6. Take care to stir frequently to avoid scorching the bottom of the pan.

7. Smother the chili on fries and top with Cotija cheese, green onion and sour cream.