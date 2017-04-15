It's Back! Great British Baking Show Shares a First Look at the New Hosts

Cut yourself a slice of Victoria Sponge! The Great British Baking Show (known as The Great British Bake Off in the U.K.) has shared the first image of its new hosts and judges.

Back in September, the hit U.K. show announced it was moving from the BBC to rival Channel 4 after seven seasons. With that came contract negotiations, cast shake-ups, and the announcement of two new hosts and one new judge. While it was initially reported that new episodes of the show would not air until 2018 due to contract stipulations, it appears the show could be off and running for an earlier return date.

In a Facebook post, the show shared a picture of their new hosts and wrote, “Good things come to those who bake. The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon to Channel 4. #GBBO.”

The image features new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandy Toksvig, as well as new judge Prue Leith and returning judge Paul Hollywood. Fans of the cooking competition have bemoaned the exit of innuendo-loving duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, as well as the departure of fan favorite Mary Berry, the queen of sweetly phrased criticism. Giedroyc and Perkins announced their departure in the wake of the show’s move to Channel 4, while Berry decided to stay with a new program on the BBC “out of loyalty” to the British broadcasting titan. Hollywood is the only member of the original cast to make the move to the new network.

Fans have found the changes a bitter cake to swallow, but this image suggests a fresh new beginning for the punny baking show that has found fans on both sides of the pond. So, quit being a soggy bottom and give a warm welcome to Fielding (The Mighty Boosh), Toksvig (host of BBC comedy quiz show QI), and Leith (cookery writer and restaurateur).

This article originally appeared in Ew.com