Great British Bake Off Star Paul Hollywood Apologizes After Photos Surface of Him Wearing Nazi Costume

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has issued a public apology after an old photo surfaced of him wearing a Nazi uniform in a pub.

“I’m absolutely devastated if this caused offence to anyone,” the celebrity baker, 51, said Sunday on Twitter. He added that the picture was taken in 2003, when he and his companions were en route to a comedy-TV-show-themed New Year’s Eve party, and that they were dressed up as characters from ’Allo ’Allo, a BBC sitcom set in German-occupied France during World War II.

“Everyone who knows me, knows I am incredibly proud of the efforts of those, including my own grandfather, who fought against the Nazis during the war,” Hollywood said.

The photo in question was first published by The Sun and depicts a smiling Hollywood in full Nazi dress, including a swastika armband.

Hollywood has appeared on Bake Off (known as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S.) since the show launched in 2010, and he is the only one of four judges or hosts to remain with the show through its move from the BBC to Channel 4.

