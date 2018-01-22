Here's What All the Stars Will Be Eating (and Drinking!) at the Official Grammys Afterparty

Music’s biggest awards night calls for an impressive bash to follow—and an afterparty is only complete with good eats.

Ahead of the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, PEOPLE received an exclusive first look at the array of bites and cocktails guests will be choosing from at the official afterparty at the Marriot Marquis in New York City.

The menu includes a variety of cuisines inspired by a few of the Big Apple’s neighborhoods like Spanish Harlem, Chinatown, Williamsburg, and Union Square.

The Spanish Harlem station will be serving up a seafood paella loaded with clams, mussels, chicken and shrimp, along with a mojo-braised pork belly paired with sweet plantains, and an herb-roasted forest mushroom salad with cremini, button, portobello and oyster mushrooms.

For guest with a hankering for Asian cuisine, the Chinatown station will include seven dishes to choose from like sweet-and-sour chicken, chicken lemongrass potstickers, vegetable shumai, pork dumplings, Chinese chopped salad, and a salad made up of rice noodles and roasted sweet potatoes.

Julienne Schaer

Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood is known for its food scene, so including its famous cuisine only makes sense. Stars can expect to be eating spicy chicken, BBQ braised short rib, homemade coleslaw, fresh sea salt potato chips, and three-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, all of which you can find at many of the neighborhood’s local eateries.

Julienne Schaer

WATCH THIS: How Did Sam Smith Celebrate his Epic Grammy Night?

The Union Square Market, often bustling with people, vendors and tasty food during the holiday season, has inspired a spread of quick bites. Here, hungry celebrities can find rueben sandwiches, a prosciutto and cheese bar, an ancient grain salad, rustic potato salad and a wood barrel pickle sampler.

Julienne Schaer

No meal is complete without something sweet! The celebration will also have a diamond jubilee-themed dessert collection offering up treats as follows: peanut butter cake pops covered in coconut, chocolate caramel truffle pops, hazelnut wafer cones, s’mores sticks, rocky road mini cupcakes, handheld apple pie, French macaron pyramids, New York original cheesecake, and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Drinks, of course, will be flowing too, featuring signature cocktails made with Absolut Vodka. This is where you should join in while watching the show—invite everyone you know over and sip like a pop star all night long. Get the official recipes below!

Lime Vodkarita

2 oz. vodka

1 oz. lime juice

½ oz. agave nectar

1 lime wheel, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add first three ingredients and shake vigorously. Pour into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with lime.

Limelight

2 oz. vodka

½ oz. lime juice

2 oz. soda water

2 oz. ginger ale

1 cucumber slice, for garnish

In a tall glass filled with ice, add vodka and lime juice. Top with soda water and ginger ale and stir. Garnish with cucumber slice.