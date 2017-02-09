Here’s What All the VIPs Will Be Eating at the 2017 Grammy Awards

While the Grammy Awards are definitely all about the music, it’s also a night filled with delicious delicious foods — if you’re lucky enough to have backstage or suite access on the night of the event.

VIP guests, nominees, presenters and performers — which this year include Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban — will be treated to a one-of-a-kind menu created by Staples Center executive chef Joseph Martin and his team.

“They’re all unique,” Martin tells PEOPLE of the dishes that will be served. “There are a lot of different flavor profiles. You have everything from a Mediterranean to a Napa Valley theme to Asian dishes. There’s a little flavor for everybody.”

Martin and his team began conceptualizing ideas for the menu five months ago.

“We wake up in the morning and see what we want for lunch, and a lot of times that makes it onto the Grammy menu,” he says. “It’s fun, but there’s not a set agenda. Once we get the ideas down on paper, then we start expanding a little bit more. The painstaking part is just doing recipe after recipe after recipe to make sure you really fine-tune it. It takes multiple takes and repetition.”

The resulting menu features a wide variety of foods, including red velvet popcorn; mini bacon cheddar scones with maple butter; braised short ribs with caramelized cauliflower, red wine, squash ravioli and tarragon; shrimp and lobster escabeche with pickled shallots, garlic, pomegranate and pickled mustard seeds; and Char Sui chicken salad with snap peas, udon noodles and soy pineapple vinaigrette.

And because it’s such a large-scale event, the Staples Center will be serving up enormous quantities of food. Over the course of the evening, the venue will be serving 7,200 pieces of sushi, 4,000 pounds of artisanal cheese, 1,000 bottles of wine and 1,240 pounds of shrimp.