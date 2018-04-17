Gordon Ramsay Is Giving 'This Vegan Thing a Try' Months After Mocking PETA

Seems like PETA called this one.

Despite his previous criticisms of a plant-based diet, Gordon Ramsay revealed on Twitter on Monday that he is “going to give this #vegan thing a try”—and even he knows how shocking that sounds. “Yes guys you heard that right,” he added.

Ramsay used a photo of his new London restaurant Street Pizza‘s vegan charred aubergine pizza to break the news to his followers.

Less than three months ago, the MasterChef star poked fun at a vegan lifestyle while dishing out a batch of his usual harsh reviews on one of his followers home cooked meals. “I’m a member of PETA ! People eating tasty animals……” he wrote in response to a Twitter user’s photo of their vegan lasagna.

The animal rights group chimed in on the exchange, and it turns out that they saw this coming.

“Oh, dear, Gordon. We’ve heard that old line before. While you’re spending time mocking the future #vegan we’re betting you one day become, most chefs are exploring healthy, animal- & environment-friendly #PlantBased dishes,” PETA wrote on Twitter.

A representative for Ramsay could not elaborate on his new vegan diet or how long he plans to keep following it, but the chef has been known to experiment with his health choices in the past.

In January, Ramsay revealed that he lost over 50 lbs. after his wife Tana told him that he needed to take care of his body or risk ending their 12-year marriage.

“Tana was not impressed with the way I was,” the Kitchen Nightmares host said in an interview with The Times. “I was overweight, 18 stone [252 lbs]. I looked like a sack of s—. I look at the pictures and think, ‘How did Tana stay around?’ Because Tana has got better-looking and more gorgeous. And there she is, getting in bed with a fat f—.”

By cycling and training for triathlons, Ramsay said he went from weighing 18 stone (approximately 252 lbs.) to shedding four stone (approximately 56 lbs.) and currently weighs 14 stone (approximately 196 lbs.).