Gordon Ramsay Ends the Debate on Whether Pineapple Belongs on Pizza

Though it’s been around for decades, pineapple pizza—and its right to exist—has become a hot-button issue in recent weeks, thanks largely to Iceland’s president Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson, who (jokingly) suggested a ban on pineapple pizza in late February.

Twitter, of course, ran with it, with 140-character rants raging on both sides of the debate. According to Yale University’s The Politic, “pineapple on pizza” had it’s most-searched month since Google started collecting the data in 2004.

And yet with all the noise and opinions out there, who should we turn to for the definitive answer? Enter Gordon Ramsay.

WATCH: How to Make Stuffed Crust Pizza

The celebrity chef hosted the U.K.’s The Nightly Show on Tuesday, and gave a predictable expletive-ridden response to an audience member who suggested he ordered a pineapple pizza.

“You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza,” he declared. (Watch the FSFW clip in the tweets below.)

gordon ramsay said pineapple doesn't belong on pizza so case closed thanks very much end of discussion pic.twitter.com/Oj1Cyyn2ls — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) March 29, 2017

GORDON RAMSAY HAS SPOKEN! PINEAPPLE DOESN'T BELONG ON PIZZA YOU PEASANTS pic.twitter.com/J1TKGgPRgj — Herbo (@HerbMcDerb) March 30, 2017

Well there you have it. Case closed, apparently. But just for the sake of democracy, we’ll go ahead and let you guys decide.

Next debate to settle: Is a hot dog a sandwich?