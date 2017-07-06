Gordon Ramsay Will Eat This ‘God Awful’ Food If You Donate to His Charity

Gordon Ramsay is one of pop culture’s harshest food critics. He hates cheesy bread and airplane food. His opinion on Indian food is questionable. And back in March, he told the U.K’s The Nightly Show that “You don’t put f—ing pineapple on pizza.” Now that comment is back to haunt him.

In an Instagram post he shared Wednesday, Ramsay vowed to eat a “god-awful” pineapple pizza on Facebook Live, as long as 500 people donated to the Gordon & Tana Ramsay Foundation, which helps fund children’s hospitals. Donations from this stunt in particular will go to the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Ramsay has expressed his absolute distaste for the pineapple pizza on Twitter before, so he’s probably not kidding when he says that eating his arch nemesis of food will be torture.

Pineapple does not go on top of pizza….. https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017

The donations have to go to the foundation in 48 hours (from the time he posted the picture to Instagram), so we’ve got until July 7 at midnight before we get to watch him eat his words – as a long as generous Ramsay fans meet the deadline.

They actually have a some pretty strong motivation to open their wallets: Besides helping out kids in need of course, donations also give fans the chance to meet Ramsay at a taping of The F Word, where they’ll sit at “VVIP” table during the show, sample food made by the show’s chefs (possibly on camera), and get to stay at a 4-star hotel. The link where you can donate to the foundation is conveniently located in Ramsay’s Instagram bio.

Still, if we know anything about Ramsay, it’s that he actually has a comedic streak: He could barely hold it together while driving James Corden to the airport, he has swearing contests with Kevin Spacey, and even pokes fun at himself in a video teaching people how to properly insult food.

It may be tough, but we’ll just have to wait and see if Ramsay actually ends up swallowing his pride for a good cause. Sounds pretty satisfying, actually.

