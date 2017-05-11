Gordon Ramsay Bears His Bare Butt in NSFW Clip from Hotel Hell

Gordon Ramsay is holding nothing back—and we don’t mean during one of his many temper tantrums.

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel on Tuesday, the shouty chef wakes up in a beaten down hotel room for his FOX show Hotel Hell and strips down to take a shower. What you’d expect to see next is some blurred out body parts or above-the-waist camera work, but, nope. Instead, Ramsay bears his bare bum for all to see.

“This f—— shower is hideous, water is freezing, this place stinks,” he says before pushing his toned derrière against the clear shower door.

Ramsay clearly works hard on his physique. In 2013—presumably around the time the clip from 2014 originally filmed—he completed the Ironman World Championship in Kona, HI in just over 14 hours. That’s a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a final 26.2-mile run.

Ramsay’s new live cooking show, The F Word, premieres May 31 on FOX. Whether we can expect more naked butts remains to be seen.