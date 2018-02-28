Gordon Ramsay Is Grossed Out by Chloe Kim's Favorite Foods

Here’s a pair you might never have expected to meet: Gordon Ramsay, the famously grumpy celebrity chef, and Chloe Kim, the 17-year-old who became the youngest woman to ever win a medal in snowboarding at the Olympics. Kim is now on her victory lap after returning from the games; she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show to photobomb fans and she recently stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to horrify fellow guest Ramsay with a list of her favorite foods.

When Corden asked what her signature dish would be, were she ever to compete on MasterChef, Kim replied: “Well, I really like Oreos so, an Oreo McFlurry.”

Ramsay practically convulses in disgust at the suggestion but his torture didn’t end there. Kim later admitted that she loves a food most people—and Ramsay especially—despise.

“I don’t want to offend you with this one, but I love Hawaiian pizza,” she says.

RELATED: 17-Year-Old Snowboarder Chloe Kim Earns Sweet Success With Gold Medal in 1st Olympic Event Ever

Despite Kim’s best intentions, Ramsay is very, very offended indeed—so offended that he jokingly walks off stage. When he returns, Kim attempts to defend her choice, informing Ramsay that some people like strawberry on their pizza. Ramsay and Corden are understandably scandalized by the suggestion, and we might have to side with them in this case.

Ramsay can act like he’s never eaten anything gross, but in the same appearance, the chef played a stomach-churning round of “Spill Your Guts, Fill Your Guts,” with Corden.

The rules of the game are simple: Corden and Ramsay take turns asking each other uncomfortable questions. The only way to get out of answering is to eat one of the disgusting foods on the table before them—in this case, cow’s tongue, pickled pig’s feet, salmon ice cream, and a shot of hot sauce.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

For instance, Corden asked Ramsay to rank three celebrity chefs—Wolfgang Puck, Jamie Oliver, and Bobby Flay—from best to worst. He ranks the chefs, rather than eat the salmon ice cream. In a later round, Corden asks Ramsay which celebrity he would not want back at his restaurants. This time Ramsay goes for the dish—bull penis marinated in hot sauce—a whole heaping spoonful.

Pineapple pizza probably didn’t sound so bad right then.