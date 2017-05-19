Gordon Ramsay Dishes Extremely Harsh Reviews of Chrissy Teigen and Martha Stewart’s Food

Leave it to Andy Cohen to get Gordon Ramsay to bash Martha Stewart.

On Thursday’s episode of What What Happens Live, Cohen called Ramsay’s tendency to roast home cooks on Twitter “one of best things to come out of the Internet lately.” In that vain, the Bravo host decided to present the chef with food photos that celebrities have posted on social media and asked him to “give us a huge thrill by flaming them on the spot.”

The catch? Ramsay doesn’t know which star posted the photo until after he lends his critique. And these aren’t just random celebrities playing around in the kitchen, some of these ladies have cookbooks and culinary degrees under their belts.

First up, Chrissy Teigen‘s meatballs on a split hot dog bun: “It looks like a seagull s— all over it,” says Ramsay.

The F Word host is equally harsh on Martha Stewart’s iceberg wedge salad with homemade Russian dressing: “That looks like it caught a disease,” he says.

As for Kristin Cavallari‘s zucchini bread French toast: “Disgusting,” he laughs. “It looks like a log stuck in the toilet.”

Watch the video above to see what Ramsay thought of Minka Kelly‘s avocado toast and Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s over-easy eggs baked into a basket of potatoes. (Hint: He didn’t love them.)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (11:00 p.m. ET) on Bravo.