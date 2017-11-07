Google Will Now Tell You How Long the Wait Is at Your Favorite Restaurant

Google is rolling out a new feature that will make it easier to decide where to eat.

Average wait times for about 1 million restaurants are coming to search results on Tuesday. Now you can know how much time stands between you and the best pizza in town before you head out (without having to go through a horrific phone call).

Wait times will first be available on mobile and desktop search, and will later roll out to Google Maps.

To see an average wait time, tap on a restaurant’s business page. Google determined the wait times with historical data, similar to the “Popular Times” graph, according to the company.

Google is also working on adding even more restaurants, and then grocery stores, so you’ll know how much misery you’re in for when you go for last-minute Thanksgiving supplies.