Everything the Stars Will Be Eating at This Year's Golden Globes

The 75th annual Golden Globes are quickly approaching and this year’s menu is extra unique.

Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Hanks will join together at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton to celebrate the evening and will enjoy a completely gluten-free meal prepared by the hotel’s executive chef Alberico Nunziata and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi.

The first course will feature burrata cheese on a bed of golden frisee topped with opal basil, teardrop tomatoes, taggiasca olives, garlic flowers, roasted butternut squash, and purple sweet potatoes drizzled in extra virgin olive oil and balsamic.

For the entrée, celebrities will enjoy Mediterranean Chilean seabass with red beet parmesan risotto, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, broccolini flowers, golden strip baby beets, yellow squash and zucchini.

For dessert, there will be a coffee-infused Frangelico crème brûlée, with gold dusting and crinoline chocolate swirl.

Whether you’re planning to watch the award show in your pajamas at home or celebrate Hollywood style with a festive party, you can also eat like a celebrity with a similar, home cook-friendly appetizer from Nunziata (see below).

Roasted Butternut Squash & Burrata Salad

Serves 6 to 8

1 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1-in. cubes

1 lb. purple sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes

5 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tsp. sea salt, divided

1 tsp. black pepper, divided

3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

6 oz. frisée, white and light-green parts only

1 pt. teardrop or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup olives (optional)

1 (1-lb.) ball burrata cheese, broken into pieces

½ cup thinly sliced scallions

½ cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

1. Preheat oven to 400° with oven rack in center position. Place squash and potato cubes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Spread in a single layer, and roast in oven until tender, about 30 minutes, stirring once during cook time.

2. Whisk together vinegar and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

3. Place frisée, roasted squash and potatoes, tomatoes and, if desired, olives on a platter. Top with burrata and scallions. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with basil.

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes