Golden Globes Gowns That Make Us Hungry
We can’t help it, we’re always thinking about food — and these dresses really spark our appetite
EVA LONGORIA
The intricate beading on the Telenovela star's George Hobeika gown has us thinking about the red bell peppers in these seasoned shrimp skewers.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Rosemary Shrimp and Red Bell Pepper Skewers
LOLA KIRKE
Yes, the color of the actress' Monique Lhuillier gown is gorgeous, but what we find even more striking is something in a very similar smoky shade of yellow: this bowl of mac 'n' cheese with cremini mushrooms.
Get the Recipe: Smoky Mac 'N' Cheese
KATE HUDSON
The Fabletics creator showed off her toned body in a nude Michael Kors gown that visually reminded us looking great is all about eating right. Salmon anyone?
Get the Recipe: Salmon and Cauliflower Rice Bowl
TAYLOR SWIFT
The “Shake It Off” looked flawless in her aubergine Donna Karan Atelier gown at the 2013 Golden Globes. Another great way to rock the eggplant? Stir fry it and make it spicy.
Get the Recipe: Hot and Sour Eggplant Stir-Fry
AMY ADAMS
The actress's plunging neckline on her two-toned Valentino halter certainly brought the heat, just like this fiery martini spiked with cinnamon whiskey.
Get the Recipe: Icy Hot Whiskey Martini
REESE WITHERSPOON
The Wild star brightened our day when she walked down the 2007 carpet in this sunny yellow Nina Ricci dress – and also gave us cravings for a stack of light and fluffy pancakes hot off the griddle.
Get the Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes
PAULA PATTON
Jury’s still out on whether Patton’s voluminous gown was a hit or miss. But one thing is for certain: That ruffle has us craving a creamy-cool, whipped cream-topped milkshake.
Get the Recipe: Banana Caramel Bourbon Milkshake
OLIVIA WILDE
We took an immediate shine to the actress's shimmery, emerald Gucci gown – just like we did for this kale salad topped with pickled currants and pumpkin seeds. Get the Recipe: Kale Salad with Lemon Dressing
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
The Hunger Games actress kept it simple but striking in this monochromatic Dior Haute Couture gown. We can’t help but notice that the white and black contrast matches perfectly with the chocolate drizzle on homemade chocolate tacos.
Get the Recipe: Frozen Choco Tacos
DREW BARRYMORE
The actress’s pink, red and cream (and pregnancy-friendly) Monique Lhuillier gown certainly tempts our sweet tooth – specifically for these sprinkled-topped strawberry hand pies.
Get the Recipe: Strawberry LolliPop Tarts
LENA DUNHAM
You might need sunglasses to look at the Girls star’s eye-popping, yellow Zac Posen gown. Take in the curve-hugging bodice and bright hue, and then refresh yourself with a matching pineapple and orange smoothie.
Get the Recipe: Pineapple Zinger Smoothie
TAYLOR SCHILLING
The Orange Is the New Black actress captured our attention in this vibrant gown with a delicate lace neckline. It’s a yummy reminder that green can be fabulous – and delicious, like this fresh springtime salad.
Get the Recipe: Sugar Snap Peas with Minty Pesto
LUPITA NYONG'O
The Golden Globe-winning actress’ off-the-shoulder, caped Ralph Lauren Collection number deserves a cocktail that’s just as fierce and flawless – and red, of course.
Get the Recipe: Blood Orange Goose Punch
TINA FEY
Although this Golden Globes gown was anything but cookie cutter, the structured black Carolina Herrera gown with pink flowers still sparks our craving for cherry chocolate cookies.
Get the Recipe: Almond Cherry Chocolate Cookies
ZOË SALDANA
The Guardians of the Galaxy star's Prabal Gurung frock was anything but boring, which calls for a divine dessert that has almost as much going on as that dress – chocolate chips, cookies and more chocolate.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Chip Cookie Truffles
DIANE KRUGER
The fashion-forward actress’ hot pink, tulle bustier gown from Christian Lacroix Haute Couture was pure eye-candy at the 2010 awards – which, of course, only leads us to think of real candy. Fluffy cotton candy, that is.