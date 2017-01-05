Drink Like a Star While You Watch the Golden Globes with This Glittery Cocktail

If you plan to celebrate watching the Golden Globes with cocktails on Sunday, take some tips from a pro.

Chicago-based mixologist Charles Joly, who bartended the 2016 Emmys and co-founded Crafthouse Cocktails, mixed up an exclusive cocktail (recipe below) for PEOPLE to kick off awards season.

“This cocktail is inspired by winter,” Joly tells PEOPLE. “During the coldest months of the year, when even celebrities want to stay home, a wonderful variety of winter citrus becomes available, begging to make its way into our glasses. The citrus is complemented by a complex, but nuanced gin, floral and herbal syrup and a few drops of bitters to bridge the flavors. This drink is refreshing and elegant.”

To create the perfect cocktail, Joly says, you need a few tools and whatever the size of your home, “there’s room for a bar, bar cart, or bookshelf of booze.” To help newlyweds (and anyone starting from scratch) create the essential bar cart, Joly developed a barware collection, available on Zola.

“Start with basic glassware,” Joly says. “You’ll need a collins (tall), old fashioned (rocks) and a stemmed cocktail glass (either a classic coupe or the iconic martini style). For all of your shaken cocktails you need a Boston shaker, hawthorne strainer and jigger. A mixing glass and barspoon will be there to stir up your boozier drinks, such as Manhattans, Old Fashioneds and Martinis.”

For booze, Joly says to start slow and build as you go.

“You should really only have to spend between $25 and $40 for a great bottle,” he says. “The essential core booze is straight bourbon, gin, vodka, rum (I really like a well-aged style), 100 percent agave tequila and whatever else you may really enjoy. Fresh lemon juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup (make your own) and a bottle of aromatic bitters will keep you busy for a while.”

The mixologist, who kept celebrities refreshed throughout the night during the Emmys, says he’d love to go out for a round of drinks with the lineup of actors nominated in the “comedy/musical” category at the Globes this year.

“That’s a serious lineup of talent and they seem like they’d be a ridiculous amount of fun,” he says. “And, we’re bringing Emma Stone. And Jeff Bridges…because, Jeff Bridges.” Get his full glittery cocktail recipe below.

All That Glitters

2 oz. gin

3/4 oz. fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz fresh blood orange juice

3/4 oz. marigold tea syrup

5 drops orange-juniper bitters (or substitute orange bitters)

1. To make marigold tea syrup, brew 16 oz. of tea at double strength. Stir in an equal amount of sugar.

2. Shake all ingredients gently in a cocktail shaker and pour into Collins glass over ice.

3. Top with champagne.

4. Garnish with fresh, edible marigold and calendula flowers.

