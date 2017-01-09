Viola Davis’ Story About Meryl Streep and Apple Pie Is Both Terrifying and Amazing

Before Meryl Streep gave her fiery Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Viola Davis gave an introduction that offered a glimpse into her personality — by way of pie.

“That’s the first thing you notice about her: She tilts her head back with that sly suspicious smile,” she said of Streep. “And you think, ‘Do I have something in my teeth? Or does she want to kick my ass?’ Which is not going to happen.”

The conversation, reenacted by Davis, then takes a turn to the authenticity of baked goods.

Streep: “What’d you do last night Viola?”

Davis: “Oh, I cooked an apple pie.”

Streep: “Did you use Pippin apples?”

Davis: “Pippin apples, What the hell is Pippin apples? I used Granny Smith apples.”

Streep: “Did you make your own crust?”

Davis: “No, I used store bought crust. That’s what I did.”

Streep: “Then you didn’t make an apple pie, Viola.”

Davis: “Well that’s because I spent all my time making collard greens! I make the best collard greens. I use smoked turkey, chicken stock and my special BBQ sauce. Silence. I shut her down.”

Streep: “Well, they don’t taste right unless you use ham hocks. If you don’t use ham hocks, it doesn’t taste the same.”

If this exchange has you feeling both confused and shook, you are not alone. The good people of Twitter agreed.

There is a crazy inside joke between Viola Davis & Meryl Streep that none of us are in on. #ApplePie #CollardGreens #GoldenGlobes — Andrea Johnston (@andreaj117) January 9, 2017

viola davis "shutting down" meryl streep over apple pie and collard greens is what i am here for — clairebear (@claire0hubble) January 9, 2017

This Viola Davis/Meryl Streep apple pie story is weirdly sensual. — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) January 9, 2017

My body wasn't ready for Viola Davis to talk about Meryl Streep, apple pie and collard greens. #GoldenGlobes — Kaley Dawn Patterson (@KaleyKayPatt) January 9, 2017

All we know is we are personally down with using Granny Smith apples in pie (though homemade crust is non-negotiable), and we definitely, definitely want Viola Davis’ collard greens recipe.