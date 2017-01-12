Get a First Look Inside the New Golden Girls Café

Gather your Girls — the Rue La Rue Café is almost ready to open.

The Golden Girls-themed restaurant in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood is getting close to letting fans of the classic sitcom through its doors. To drum up excitement (and give the people what they want), photos of the café were posted on their Facebook, showing off all of the details.

The mastermind behind the new eatery is Michael J. LaRue — a resident of the uptown neighborhood and close friend of the late Rue McClanahan, who played Blanche Devereaux on the show. LaRue says he is opening the restaurant to honor McClanahan and bring more tourists to the area.

The walls will be donned with photos of the star and memorabilia from the show.

The café also features a timeline of McClanahan’s life, featuring one photo from every decade along a wall above tables.

“The sconces went up today,” a post, featuring a glam eating area, from December says. “Don’t they look great? Three more things to go — a plumbing thing, a vent/hood thing, and a storm window thing – and then we’ll finally be done.”

The menu will feature soups, wraps, salads, and wine, and of course a cake in Betty White‘s (the only living Golden Girls star) honor.

“We don’t have an opening date yet, but we are getting SOOOOO close!” the post says.

